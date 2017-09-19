 Skip to main content

In photos: Deadly earthquake hits central Mexico

Globe and Mail Update

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing dozens of people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.

A car is crushed by debris from a damaged building after an earthquake hit Mexico City.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

A man is pulled out of the rubble alive following an earthquake in Mexico City.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

A woman talks on her cell phone as people are evacuated from an office building gather after the earthquake in Mexico City.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

People remove debris of a collapsed building looking for possible victims after an earthquake rattled Mexico City.

OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images

A rescuer looks for possible victims after an earthquake hit Mexico City.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

People walk next to debris after an earthquake in Mexico City.

CLAUDIA DAUT/REUTERS

A injured man is helped after an earthquake struck Mexico City.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

A woman is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out of the rubble following an earthquake in Mexico City.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

A man walks over the rubble of a house badly damaged by an earthquake in Mexico City.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

People hurry to free possible victims out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

People search for survivors in a collapsed building in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

Enric Marti/AP

A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.

Marco Ugarte/AP

