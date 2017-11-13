 Skip to main content

In Photos: Devastation and death follow earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

In Photos

Residents huddle by a fire following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province.

Pouria Pakizeh/AFP/Getty Images

A car lays smashed by debris from the earthquake in Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran.

Pouria Pakizeh/Associated Press

Iranians mourn over the body of a victim following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab.

Farzad Menati/AFP/Getty Images

People carry their belongings in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran.

Farzad Menati/Associated Press

People react following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county

Tasnim News Agency/Reuters

A woman mourns as she holds her daughter in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran,

Mosleh Pirkhezranian/Associated Press

A wounded boy is treated following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county.

Tasnim News Agency/Reuters

Men tend to an injured woman following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county

Tasnim News Agency/Reuters

Residents gather near a damaged building in Darbandikhan, near Sulaimaniyah, Iraq.

Ako Rasheed/Reuters

Rocks are seen on the road after an earthquake near the Darbandikhan Dam, near Sulaimaniyah, Iraq.

Ako Rasheed/Reuters

