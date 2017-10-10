In Photos: Fatal wildfires rage in northern California

Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in widespread wildfires that are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 Firefighters use a deck gun to protect structures in Santa Rosa, Calif. Monday Oct. 9, 2017. Kent Porter/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 Firefighters protect a structure in Calistoga, Calif. Kent Porter/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange, California. Mike Blake/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 A family searches the remains of their home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 This photo shows fire damaged homes after a wildfire moved through Glen Ellen, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Residents use shovels and dirt to to help put out a file along a park fence in Orange, California. Mike Blake/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 A police car blocks the 241 freeway as smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire covers the freeway near Orange, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 A woman evacuates horses from the Canyon 2 Fire in Orange, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 This photo shows the entrance to the fire-ravaged Signorello Estate winery in Napa, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press