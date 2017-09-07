In photos: Scenes from Hurricane Irma's devastation

Globe and Mail Update September 7, 2017 The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever to hit the Caribbean, leaves thousands homeless Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 18 View of the damage left behind by Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island. Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 18 Aerial photos show the path of destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island. Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 18 Saint Martin island in the Caribbean hit hard by Hurricane Irma. Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 18 View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island. Reuters Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 18 The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, Irma, hits Saint Martin island in the Carribean. Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 18 Damaged cars piled on top of one another in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 18 Jean looks at the sea from a house where he is working in the neighborhood of Aviation in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 18 Jean (L) and Pierre( C) in the house where they work next to the sea in the neighborhood of Aviation, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 18 Hurricane Irma approaches Samana, Dominican Republic. Tatiana Fernandez/AP Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 18 Cars on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 18 This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma on September 7, 2017. AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 18 Park officials fill sand bags for residents who are preparing for approaching Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach, Florida. Mark Wilson/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 13 of 18 A man walks past damaged buildings and debris in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 14 of 18 A street in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 15 of 18 A woman pulls a travel case on a rock scattered road in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 16 of 18 A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda. Johnny Jno-Baptiste/AP Open this photo in gallery: 17 of 18 Empty water and bread shelves at a Publix supermarket in Jensen Beach, Fla., Jason Henry/New York Times Open this photo in gallery: 18 of 18 Facebook user Kevin Barralon photo shows a damaged street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean. Kevin Barralon/AFP/Getty Images Report an error