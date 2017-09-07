 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In photos: Scenes from Hurricane Irma's devastation

In photos: Scenes from Hurricane Irma's devastation

Globe and Mail Update

The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever to hit the Caribbean, leaves thousands homeless

1 of 18

View of the damage left behind by Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island.

Reuters

2 of 18

Aerial photos show the path of destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island.

Reuters

3 of 18

Saint Martin island in the Caribbean hit hard by Hurricane Irma.

Reuters

4 of 18

View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island.

Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

5 of 18

The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, Irma, hits Saint Martin island in the Carribean.

Reuters

6 of 18

Damaged cars piled on top of one another in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 18

Jean looks at the sea from a house where he is working in the neighborhood of Aviation in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands,

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 18

Jean (L) and Pierre( C) in the house where they work next to the sea in the neighborhood of Aviation, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 18

Hurricane Irma approaches Samana, Dominican Republic.

Tatiana Fernandez/AP

10 of 18

Cars on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 18

This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma on September 7, 2017.

AFP/Getty Images

12 of 18

Park officials fill sand bags for residents who are preparing for approaching Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach, Florida.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

13 of 18

A man walks past damaged buildings and debris in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

14 of 18

A street in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, Saint Martin.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

15 of 18

A woman pulls a travel case on a rock scattered road in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

16 of 18

A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

Johnny Jno-Baptiste/AP

17 of 18

Empty water and bread shelves at a Publix supermarket in Jensen Beach, Fla.,

Jason Henry/New York Times

18 of 18

Facebook user Kevin Barralon photo shows a damaged street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean.

Kevin Barralon/AFP/Getty Images

Report an error