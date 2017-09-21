In photos: Hurricane Maria drenches Dominican Republic after hammering Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria lashed parts of the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and high winds and headed northwest in the Caribbean on Thursday after making a direct hit on Puerto Rico that caused severe flooding and cut power to the entire island.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 Puerto Nuevo neighborhood after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 Major damage to a supermarket after Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 A man rides a motorcyle along a flooded street in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, as Hurricane Maria hits. ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 Satellite image taken at 1215 UTC on September 21, 2017 shows Hurricane Maria (lower) and Hurricane Jose(top). NASA/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 Women walk against the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. RICARDO ROJAS/REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Carlos Giusti/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 People drive along a flooded street in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, as Hurricane Maria approaches. ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 People walk next to a gas station damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Carlos Giusti/AP