 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In photos: Hurricane Maria drenches Dominican Republic after hammering Puerto Rico

In photos: Hurricane Maria drenches Dominican Republic after hammering Puerto Rico

Globe and Mail Update

Hurricane Maria lashed parts of the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and high winds and headed northwest in the Caribbean on Thursday after making a direct hit on Puerto Rico that caused severe flooding and cut power to the entire island.

1 of 10

Puerto Nuevo neighborhood after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 10

Major damage to a supermarket after Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

3 of 10

A man rides a motorcyle along a flooded street in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, as Hurricane Maria hits.

ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 10

Satellite image taken at 1215 UTC on September 21, 2017 shows Hurricane Maria (lower) and Hurricane Jose(top).

NASA/AFP/Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

5 of 10

Women walk against the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

RICARDO ROJAS/REUTERS

6 of 10

Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

7 of 10

Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Carlos Giusti/AP

8 of 10

People drive along a flooded street in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, as Hurricane Maria approaches.

ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 10

People walk next to a gas station damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Carlos Giusti/AP

10 of 10

A car stuck in a flooded street in Santurce, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Report an error
Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.