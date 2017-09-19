 Skip to main content

In Photos: Hurricane Maria lashes Martinique and Guadeloupe

Rocks are swept by strong waves onto a road in Le Carbet, Martinique.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

A road is empty in Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe.

Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte/Associated Press

Drivers queue to buy gas a day before the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Carlos Giusti/Associated Press

People board up windows in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ricardop Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Traffic manoeuvres around rocks swept onto a road in Le Carbet, Martinique.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

People walk in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

A man walks along a street after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

A restaurant terrace lies damaged on a beach in Le Carbet, Martinique.

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

Shopping carts are seen in a flooded parking lot on the outskirts of Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

People stand next to debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique.,

Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images

People walk amid fallen brunches in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

