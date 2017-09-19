In Photos: Hurricane Maria lashes Martinique and Guadeloupe

September 19, 2017 Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 12 Rocks are swept by strong waves onto a road in Le Carbet, Martinique. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 12 A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 12 A road is empty in Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe. Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 12 Drivers queue to buy gas a day before the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Carlos Giusti/Associated Press Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 12 People board up windows in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Ricardop Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 12 Traffic manoeuvres around rocks swept onto a road in Le Carbet, Martinique. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 12 People walk in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 12 A man walks along a street after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 12 A restaurant terrace lies damaged on a beach in Le Carbet, Martinique. Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 12 Shopping carts are seen in a flooded parking lot on the outskirts of Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 12 People stand next to debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique., Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 12 People walk amid fallen brunches in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters Report an error