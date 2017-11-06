 Skip to main content

In photos: Mass shooting at a Texas church

At least 26 were killed Sunday during a church service at Sutherland Springs, 65 km east of San Antonio during "the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

A woman prays with a man after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church.

Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

A man wipes his eyes after a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church.

Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church.

Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

People comfort each other at a community center near the scene of a deadly shooting.

A couple comfort each other at a community center in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

First responders arrive at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Local residents take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil.

