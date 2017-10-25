In Photos: Mourning Thais gather in heat and rain before late King's funeral ceremony

Thousands have gathered in Bangkok to participate in a five-day funeral ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The funeral begins today with a Buddhist religious ceremony attended by senior members of the royal family. King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on Thursday on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok’s Grand Palace, in a ceremony that is expected to draw about 250,000 mourners.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 14 A woman holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace. Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 14 Mourners wait to go through security check for the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 14 People queue to attend the funeral in Bangkok. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 14 A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 14 People gather to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Royal Palace. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 14 A bust of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is displayed in a shop window in Bangkok. Ted Anthony/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 14 People gather at the Grand Palace as the city prepares for late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s cremation. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 14 Thai people wait in the rain to take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony. Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 14 Mourners gather near a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait to attend the ceremony. Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 14 An image of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej covers the side of a building in Bangkok. Charles Dharapak/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 14 Various items adorned with the image of the late king are seen at a Bangkok shop. Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 14 Visitors pose at an exhibit of paintings of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a shopping mall in Bangkok. Ted Anthony/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 13 of 14 A large framed image of Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is loaded into a rickshaw. Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images