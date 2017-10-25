In Photos: Mourning Thais gather in heat and rain before late King's funeral ceremony

Thousands have gathered in Bangkok to participate in a five-day funeral ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The funeral begins today with a Buddhist religious ceremony attended by senior members of the royal family. King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on Thursday on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok’s Grand Palace, in a ceremony that is expected to draw about 250,000 mourners.
1 of 14
A woman holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace.
Damir Sagolj/Reuters
2 of 14
Mourners wait to go through security check for the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Damir Sagolj/Reuters
3 of 14
People queue to attend the funeral in Bangkok.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
4 of 14
A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Damir Sagolj/Reuters
Story continues below advertisement
5 of 14
People gather to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Royal Palace.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
6 of 14
A bust of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is displayed in a shop window in Bangkok.
Ted Anthony/AP
7 of 14
People gather at the Grand Palace as the city prepares for late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s cremation.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
8 of 14
Thai people wait in the rain to take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony.
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
9 of 14
Mourners gather near a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait to attend the ceremony.
Reuters
10 of 14
An image of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej covers the side of a building in Bangkok.
Charles Dharapak/Associated Press
11 of 14
Various items adorned with the image of the late king are seen at a Bangkok shop.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
12 of 14
Visitors pose at an exhibit of paintings of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a shopping mall in Bangkok.
Ted Anthony/Associated Press
13 of 14
A large framed image of Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is loaded into a rickshaw.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
14 of 14
Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok.
Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters