In Photos: No power, shortage of food and water in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico

Six days after Hurricane Maria roared across Puerto Rico nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water. Most food stores and restaurants remain closed.

Without electricity, Maria prepares food at night next to her destroyed home in Toa Alta.

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

People wait for their cellphones to be charged during a blackout in San Juan.

Alvin Baez/Reuters

A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter in San Juan.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

People sit in their apartment after the window was blown out.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta.

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Flattened plantain trees line the ground in Yabucoa.

Victor J. Blue/NYT

Iris Vazquez washes clothing at an open drainage ditch in Corozal.

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Residents bathe in a natural spring in the hill town of Toa Alta.

Victor J. Blue/NYT

David Estrada gathers water with his uncle from a creek.

Erika P. Rodriguez/NYT

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam.

Alvin Baez/Reuters

Residents line up gas cans as they wait for a gas truck to service an empty gas station in Loiza.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items.

Alvin Baez/Reuters

Christian Mendoza hoped to buy water but only found cans of juice in San Juan.

Ben Fox/Associated Press

People wait in line to get a departing flight at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People pray at a church in Aibonito.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

