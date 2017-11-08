In Photos: Protesters block roads and trains across Catalonia

Globe and Mail Update November 8, 2017 Pro-independence supporters stood across dozens of major highways and blocked trains during a general strike called by pro-independence campaigners. Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 Protesters jump onto the tracks to block trains at the Sants Station in Barcelona. Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 Protesters block the tracks inside the high speed train station in Girona, Spain. Albert Gea/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 Demonstrators block a highway in Vilassar de Mar, Spain. Manu Fernandez/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 Demonstrators block a highway during a general strike in Borrassa, near Girona. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 Demonstrators block a highway during the general strike in Barcelona. Santi Palacios/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Demonstrators block a highway during a general strike in Borrassa, Spain. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 Police remove protestors blocking a ring road in Barcelona. Albert Gea/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 Catalan policemen take down a giant independence banner. Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 Protesters gather in Sant Jaume square during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. Albert Gea/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 10 A man wearing an Catalan pro-independence flag demonstrates outside the Generalitat Palace in Barcelona. Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images Report an error