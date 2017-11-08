 Skip to main content

In Photos: Protesters block roads and trains across Catalonia

Pro-independence supporters stood across dozens of major highways and blocked trains during a general strike called by pro-independence campaigners.

Protesters jump onto the tracks to block trains at the Sants Station in Barcelona.

Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters block the tracks inside the high speed train station in Girona, Spain.

Albert Gea/Reuters

Demonstrators block a highway in Vilassar de Mar, Spain.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Demonstrators block a highway during a general strike in Borrassa, near Girona.

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Demonstrators block a highway during the general strike in Barcelona.

Santi Palacios/Associated Press

Demonstrators block a highway during a general strike in Borrassa, Spain.

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Police remove protestors blocking a ring road in Barcelona.

Albert Gea/Reuters

Catalan policemen take down a giant independence banner.

Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters gather in Sant Jaume square during a partial regional strike in Barcelona.

Albert Gea/Reuters

A man wearing an Catalan pro-independence flag demonstrates outside the Generalitat Palace in Barcelona.

Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

