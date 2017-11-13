In Photos: Site of Texas mass shooting reopens as a shrine to victims

Globe and Mail Update November 13, 2017 Chairs and roses show where victims were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed on November 5. Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 The memorial, including 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross, a name and a rose, is displayed in the church. Eric Gay/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 People pray at First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack. Rick Wilking/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 Chairs and roses show where Joann and Brooke Ward and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church. Rick Wilking/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church. Rick Wilking/Reuters Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is turned into a memorial to honor those who died. Scott Olson/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Miguel Zamora stands a cross at a makeshift memorial. Eric Gay/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 A toy monkey hugs the cross for 16-year-old Haley Krueger. Rick Wilking/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 A personal note is written on a cross near the site of the shooting. Rick Wilking/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 A woman places flowers in a fence for the victims of the shooting outside of the church. Eric Gay/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 10 Stephen Hope pulls a cross through town after leaving Sunday service at the temporary First Baptist Church. Scott Olson/Getty Images Report an error