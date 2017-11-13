 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In Photos: Site of Texas mass shooting reopens as a shrine to victims

In Photos

In Photos: Site of Texas mass shooting reopens as a shrine to victims

Globe and Mail Update

Chairs and roses show where victims were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed on November 5.

1 of 10

The memorial, including 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross, a name and a rose, is displayed in the church.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

2 of 10

People pray at First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

3 of 10

Chairs and roses show where Joann and Brooke Ward and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

4 of 10

Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

5 of 10

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is turned into a memorial to honor those who died.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

6 of 10

Miguel Zamora stands a cross at a makeshift memorial.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

7 of 10

A toy monkey hugs the cross for 16-year-old Haley Krueger.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

8 of 10

A personal note is written on a cross near the site of the shooting.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

9 of 10

A woman places flowers in a fence for the victims of the shooting outside of the church.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

10 of 10

Stephen Hope pulls a cross through town after leaving Sunday service at the temporary First Baptist Church.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Report an error