In Photos: Terror attack in Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas district

A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the attack, is surrounded by police officers in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona.

David Ramos/Getty Images

People leave a fastfood restaurant with their hands up at a request by police after a van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists.

Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

People flee the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists.

Giannis Papanikos/The Associated Press

A person is treated after a van chrashed into a crowd in the historic Las Ramblas district.

Oriol Duran/The Associated Press

A woman is carried after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district,.

Oriol Duran/The Associated Press

A general view of paramedics at the scene of a terrorist attack in the Las Ramblas area in Barcelona, Spain.

David Ramos/Getty Images

People flee the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district.

Giannis Papanikos/The Associated Press

Children, some in tears, are escorted down a road in Barcelona after a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.

Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press

People flee the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district.

Giannis Papanikos/The Associated Press

People leave a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd of the Las Rambla district in Barcelona.

Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images

A police officer gestures as he blocks a street in Barcelona.

Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press

