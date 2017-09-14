In photos: U.N. condemns fleeing of Muslim Rohingya as “ethnic cleansing”

Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Muslim Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands were still flooding across the border Thursday in search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
DANISH SIDDIQUI/REUTERS
An elderly Rohingya Muslim man helps a boy get off a boat after they arrived from Myanmar to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip.
Dar Yasin/AP
Waves crash into a boat, which capsized with a group of Rohingya refugees at Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS
A Rohingya Muslim woman Hanida Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, cries as she holds her infant son Abdul Masood who died when the boat they were traveling in capsized minutes before reaching the shore of the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
Dar Yasin/AP
Rohingya Muslim boys, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, dry their Myanmarese currency after arriving by boat at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
Dar Yasin/AP
A Bangladeshi boy walks towards a parked boat as smoke rises from across the border in Myanmar, at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
Dar Yasin/AP
A woman who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, lies unconscious on the shore of the Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
Dar Yasin/AP
Rohingya refugees sit roadside after arriving at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
DANISH SIDDIQUI/REUTERS
A Rohingya boy carries a child after after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/REUTERS
Rohingya refugees are seen at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
DANISH SIDDIQUI/REUTERS