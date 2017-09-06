In Photos: U.N. workers estimate 146,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar in 12 days

The surge of refugees – many sick or wounded – has strained the resources of aid agencies and communities already helping hundreds of thousands from previous spasms of violence in Myanmar. Many have no shelter, and aid agencies are racing to provide clean water, sanitation and food
A Rohingya boy falls after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
A Rohingya family reaches the Bangladesh border after crossing a creek of the Naf river on the border with Myanmmar.
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press
Rohingya refugees arrive at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
Rohingya refugees cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal.
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Smoke billows above what is believed to be a burning village in Myanmar as Rohingya Muslim minority take shelter in no-man's land.
K.M. Asad/AFP/Getty Images
A Bangladeshi border guard sends a Rohingya woman and child back to their makeshift camp along the border with Myanmar.
Adam Dean/NYT
A Rohingya child stands at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press
A Rohingya refugee holds a child at a refugee camp near the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf.
K M Asad/AFP/Getty Images
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar rest near a refugee camp after crossing the border illegally near Amtoli, Bangladesh.
Adam Dean/NYT
Rohingya refugees build new shelter in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Rohingya refugees sit by the road as they wait for relief supplies in Cox's Bazar.
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters