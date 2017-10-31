In photos: Vehicle strikes cyclists in New York City

A man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and mowed down people Tuesday, killing at least eight and injuring several others in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people.
Police investigate a vehicle after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people.
Investigators near the Home Depot truck which struck down multiple people on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others at the crime scene in lower Manhattan in New York.
Emergency personnel carry a man into an ambulance after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people.
Parents pick up their children from P.S./I.S.-89 school after a shooting incident in New York City.
People watch as police officers secure an area following a shooting incident in New York.
A New York Police Department officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people.
Emergency personal respond to reports of possible shooting in Lower Manhattan in New York City.
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people.
Authorities inspect the scene following a shooting incident in New York after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people.
