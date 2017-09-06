Hurricane Irma: Where it’s headed and what you need to know

The latest

Hurricane Irma is carving a path of destruction through the Caribbean on Wednesday as it bears down on Puerto Rico and eventually Florida.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 295 kilometres an hour (185 miles per hour), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Antigua and Barbuda, where the hurricane made landfall early Wednesday, appears to have weathered its encounter with Irma without any deaths, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Wednesday.

Irma tore off rooftops and knocked out all electricity on the French islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, and France has requisitioned planes and sent in emergency food and water rations.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

U.S. emergency services are still reeling from the destructive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, which landed in Texas late last month.

Hurricane Irma, as of Wednesday, Sept. 6 Forecast positions Potential track area Hurricane/tropical storm warning/watch U.S. Monday 2 a.m. Atlantic Ocean 0 500 Fla. Sunday 2 a.m. KM Friday 2 a.m. Thurs. 2 a.m. Saturday 2 a.m. Wed. 5 a.m. (AT) CUBA HAITI PUERTO RICO JAMAICA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC LEEWARD ISLANDS THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTRE

Hurricane basics

What does 'Category 5' mean?

Storms need to have winds of at least 119 kilometres an hour (74 miles per hour) to be classified as hurricanes. Beyond that, the U.S. National Hurricane Center sorts storms into five hurricane categories using what's called the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Category 1: 119 to 153 km/h (74 to 95 mph)

119 to 153 km/h (74 to 95 mph) Category 2: 154 to 177 km/h (96 to 110 mph)

154 to 177 km/h (96 to 110 mph) Category 3: 178 to 208 km/h (111 to 129 mph)

178 to 208 km/h (111 to 129 mph) Category 4: 209 to 251 km/h (130 to 156 mph)

209 to 251 km/h (130 to 156 mph) Category 5: 252 km/h or higher (157 mph or higher)

Irma is currently a Category 5, which has winds fast enough to flatten the roofs and break the walls of many framed houses. Note that this category has no upper limit: At that high a scale of destructive force, a catastrophic storm is a catastrophic storm no matter how much faster the wind is going. (If you see social-media rumours or viral stories claiming that scientists might deem Irma the first "Category 6," don't believe them; there is no such category.)

The Saffir-Simpson scale measures only one of a hurricane's destructive forces, wind; the full effects of another force, water, aren't clear until after the storm lands. Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 when it made landfall in Texas last month, but the 33 trillion gallons of water it dumped over the United States caused much more massive damage through flooding.

Why 'Irma'?

Since the 1950s, meteorologists have given tropical storms and hurricanes human names to make emergency notices easier to remember and help tell storms apart. The World Meteorological Organization keeps annual lists of names for Atlantic and North Pacific hurricanes that cycle through every six years. (Some names get retired from the list if the storms were particularly devastating and it'd be insensitive to use the names again; you won't see another Hurricane Katrina, for instance.)

The wind blows on the Baie Nettle beach in Marigot, Saint Martin, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Lionel CHAMOISEAU/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

How bad is it? What meteorologists say

Meteorologists have been watching with alarm as Irma gains in speed and size. Taylor Trogdon, senior scientist at the hurricane centre's storm-surge unit, said on Twitter that the satellite footage left him "at a complete and utter loss for words."

I am at a complete and utter loss for words looking at Irma's appearance on satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/B0ewFyvcSv — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) September 5, 2017

Irma is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the hurricane centre and Bryan Norcross, hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel. There have been other storms with comparable winds in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters fuel particularly dangerous hurricanes.

The U.S. National Weather Service said Puerto Rico had not seen a hurricane of Irma's magnitude since Hurricane San Felipe in 1928, which killed 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida.

What Floridians are doing

Officials in the Florida Keys geared up to get tourists and residents out of Irma's path, and the mayor of Miami-Dade County said people should be prepared to evacuate Miami Beach and most coastal areas.

Florida Governor Rick Scott activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard to be deployed across the state, and 7,000 National Guard members were to report for duty Friday when the storm could be approaching the area.

Kelby Schweickerrt of Destin, Fla., grabs some gallon jugs of drinking water from the shelves at the Target store on Sept. 5, 2017, as Hurricane Irma nears the state. MICHAEL SNYDER/NORTHWEST FLORIDA DAILY NEWS VIA AP

Storms still to come

Jose: Another tropical storm, farther east in the Atlantic than Irma, was expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night. Jose's maximum sustained winds had increased to near 95 km/h (60 mph).

Katia: This new tropical storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's coast early Wednesday. Katia had maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (40 mph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days. But the U.S. hurricane centre said Katia was expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

Storms past and the damage done

Irma threatens to bring more destruction to the United States as it cleans up after the deadly and damaging Hurricane Harvey, which dumped almost a year's worth of rainfall on Houston, America's fourth-largest city. Harvey destroyed some 7,000 homes and damaged more than 37,000 others in Texas and is blamed for at least 60 deaths.

For Americans, the personal and economic losses caused by Harvey are formidable: Insurance losses could reach $50-billion to $75-billion (U.S.), Moody's Analytics estimates, with more economic fallout from Texas's shuttered oil refineries.

Climate change and the rising danger

Scientists are cautious about naming climate change as the direct cause of any specific weather event, but the consensus is that extreme, unpredictable weather will become the new norm – and this year's hurricane season is sorely testing how cities and governments can adapt.

In Houston, Harvey's aftermath has raised difficult questions about how unchecked urban growth on a flood-prone bayou left the city ill-equipped to deal with a catastrophic storm. In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump came under scrutiny for reversing an Obama-era order that would have taken climate change and rising sea levels into account to protect federal infrastructure from floods.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that in recent days the world has seen the "dramatic aggravation" of climate change with "unprecedented events" caused by storms and flooding from Texas to Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sierra Leone. Natural disasters have nearly quadrupled in number since 1970 and the United States has experienced the most disasters since 1995, followed by China and India, he said.

Here's some further reading about how storms like Harvey and Irma have fuelled renewed debate over how communities can cope with extreme weather.

Hell and high water: Floods are getting worse, failure to plan ahead is not an option In an era of climate change, floods like the one in Houston this week are the rule, not the exception, writes Ian Brown. But as the tragedies mount, why do we do so little to prepare for the rising water?

Glenn McGillivray: Why the U.S. wasn’t prepared for Hurricane Harvey No one being affected by tragedy wants to hear what failures led to their grief. But examining the causes of how a hurricane becomes a catastrophe is useful in mitigating future losses.

Shelters from the storm: Preparing cities for a changing climate – before it’s too late Rising sea levels, epic droughts, massive flooding: the effects of climate change are already here. How do we adapt? From the Netherlands to Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Alex Bozikovic explores the cutting-edge engineering that could help.

