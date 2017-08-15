Italy to host fall G7 interior ministers summit on security

Italy will host a summit of Group of Seven interior ministers centred on security issues in the fall.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti says the meeting is being organized at the request of Italy's G-7 partners: Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States.

Italy currently holds the rotating helm of the G-7 industrialized nations.

Minniti said at a news conference Tuesday that while the terror alert level remains high in Italy, there is "no trace of an imminent threat" or attack.

He said that since the start of 2015, Italy has expelled 199 foreigners suspected of being security threats after showing initial signs of radicalization but "not reaching the attack plan stage."

Minniti says the G-7 summit would probably be held in October.