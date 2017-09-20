Kenyan court blasts election commission as political tensions rise

Kenya's Supreme Court, giving its first explanation for its historic decision to nullify last month's election, has blasted the Kenyan election commission for a litany of "illegalities and irregularities" and a "disturbing" refusal to obey judicial orders.

Because of the commission's "contemptuous" refusal to give access to its computer records, it was impossible for the court to know if the election had been rigged, so the election had to be nullified, the court said on Wednesday. It also cited many other problems in the commission's handling of the vote-tallying process.

The nullification of the August presidential election was a democratic landmark: the first time an African election has ever been overturned by a legal challenge from an opposition party.

But the court ruling has also triggered a political crisis, with escalating tensions between the two main parties and a mounting threat to the hard-won independence of Kenya's courts.

The court ordered the election commission to hold a new election by the end of October, and the commission chose Oct. 17 as the new date. But distrust and political conflict has reached such levels that the latest election date is still being fiercely challenged.

Supporters of the two main political parties rallied outside the Supreme Court and came close to clashing violently as the court's ruling was read. Police dispersed them by firing tear gas.

The election commission, in its official results last month, said President Uhuru Kenyatta won the election with 54 per cent of the vote, while the veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga was deemed the runner-up with 44 per cent.

When the election was nullified, Mr. Kenyatta denounced the Supreme Court judges as "crooks" and vowed to take action against them. His supporters have engaged in furious attacks on the court, including protests outside the court building, accusing the judges of "stealing" the election. Analysts have warned that the rising pressure could erode the independence of Kenya's judiciary.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court, David Maraga, said this week that the judges have received death threats. The police are failing to do enough to protect the judges from the threats and verbal attacks, he said.

"These attacks are denigrating, demeaning and degrading and are meant to intimidate, threaten and cow the institution and individual judges," Justice Maraga told a press conference on Tuesday. "Such acts are not only unlawful but savage in nature."

The judges are "prepared to pay the ultimate price" to protect the constitution and the rule of law, he said.

The judges won support from 16 ambassadors and senior diplomats from North America and Europe, who issued a joint statement on Tuesday in defence of the Kenyan courts.

The ambassadors, including Canadian high commissioner Sara Hradecky, complained of "baseless attacks" and "hate speech" against the Kenyan judiciary and election commission. Foreign diplomats have also been subjected to "hate speech and incitement," they said.

They cited, in particular, the widely circulating claim by government supporters that the Kenyan judiciary had been "captured" by the opposition. There is a risk that these kinds of attacks could undermine Kenya's constitution, the rule of law and the country's peace and security, the diplomats said.

Human-rights activists warned of the risk of violence against the judges. "The hostile rhetoric and escalating tensions in Kenya … are a source of grave concern," said a statement by Otsieno Namwaya, an Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch. "The police should take immediate steps to prevent violence."