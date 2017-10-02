Las Vegas mass shooting: What we know so far

The latest

At least 50 people are dead and more than 200 are injured after a gunman rained down rapid fire on a Las Vegas country-music festival on Sunday.

The suspect, an area resident identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, died after a confrontation on the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel, authorities said.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described the suspect as a “lone wolf” who was not believed to be connected to any militant group.

Police had located two cars that belonged to the suspect and also believed they had located his roommate, Marilou Danley.

On Twitter, U.S. President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and their families.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

How the attack unfolded

Las Vegas's casinos, nightclubs and shopping draw some 3.5 million visitors from around the world each year. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, at the Las Vegas Village and Festival Grounds, on Sunday night. The concert venue and area were packed with visitors when the shooting broke out at 10:08 p.m. local time.



Concert-goers reported hearing what they described as automatic gun fire during the shooting. Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching Aldean's performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Mr. Yazzie said.

Jose Baggett, 31, a Las Vegas resident, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino – directly north of the festival – when people began running. He said people were crying and as he and his friend walked away, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles.

Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities say the man died.

Hours after the shooting, Mr. Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was "beyond horrific."

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

The victims

The death toll of 50, which police emphasized was preliminary and tentative, would make the attack the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, eclipsing last year's massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club.

The dead included one off-duty police officer, Sheriff Lombardo said. Two on-duty officers were injured, including one who was in stable condition after surgery and one who sustained minor injuries, Sheriff Lombardo said.



The suspect

Authorities identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock of Las Vegas. "We have no idea what his belief system was," Sheriff Lombardo told reporters. "Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static."

The suspect is also believed to have checked in as a guest at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where he was killed.

Authorities also sought a woman they named as Marilou Danley, the suspected gunman's roommate. Police had located two cars that belonged to the suspect and also believed they had located the woman.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Reaction

On Monday, the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed on the Las Vegas shooting. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House was monitoring the situation closely and offered full support to state and local officials.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Other U.S. politicians and world leaders were quick to offer condolences and messages of support for Las Vegas.



Brian Sandoval, Governor of Nevada:



A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

Theresa May: Britain's Prime Minister:



The UK’s thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 2, 2017

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto:



Horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas. On behalf of the people of Toronto, I extend condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence. I hope that the more than 200 people injured will be able to heal quickly. — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 2, 2017

