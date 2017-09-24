Merkel’s win dented by rise of anti-immigrant AfD party in German election

Angela Merkel hit a huge, damaging speed bump on her way to election victory in the world's fourth largest economy.

On Sunday, Ms. Merkel, leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won a fourth term as German chancellor, as was widely predicted. The victory allows her to retain her status as Europe's most powerful leader and, in the era of Donald Trump and Brexit, the symbol of stability and liberal Western values in a globally fractured political landscape.

But as the final polls were being tallied, the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), were on course to fall well short of the 41.5 per cent of the vote they scored in the 2013 federal election as Ms. Merkel's appeal was dented by her own bland, play-it-safe campaign and, alarmingly for most liberal-minded Germans, the rise of the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Story continues below advertisement

Together, the CDU and CSU took only 32 per cent of the vote, exit polls said, worse than many predictions and a blow to the party's pride. The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), Ms. Merkel's coalition partner in the last government, scored a dismal 20 per cent, well down from the 25.7 per cent earned in the 2013 election. "This is a disaster for the SPD," said Christian Odendahl, chief economist of the Centre for European Reform.

The big winner of the night was the AfD, which took about 13.4 per cent, according to exit polls, almost double their rating in August. The party's strong showing will make it the third largest party in the Bundestag, the German parliament. It appears that the AfD managed to grab 1-million votes from the CDU, Mr. Odendahl said.

Addressing supporters after the exit polls came out, Ms. Merkel said she had hoped for a "better result" and talked of "extraordinary challenges" ahead. She added that she would listen to the "concerns and anxieties" of AfD voters, suggesting her centrist government might nudge to the right.

The AfD was going nowhere until the 2015-16 migration crisis gave it a national platform to attack Ms. Merkel's open-door policy, which delivered more than a million refugees, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan, to Germany. While the crisis has faded from view in Germany, its fear-mongering tactics have attracted millions of right-wing conservative and apparently racist voters across all demographic groups.

The AfD, which is especially popular with Russian Germans, will become the first far-right party to enter the Budestag since the 1960. Its chairwoman, Frauke Petry, 42, has condoned the use of "firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings" and will no doubt use the AfD's Bundestag platform to urge a clampdown on asylum seekers and seek warmer relations with Russia.

The rise of the AfD partly reflects the frustration of the apparent lack of choice in German politics. On many policies, the CDU and the SPD are virtually the same and the SPD's inability to distinguish itself from Ms. Merkel's conservative machine cost it votes. "There was no spark, no charisma in Schulz's campaign," said German radio journalist Dagmar Pepping. "Schulz should have promoted a left wing coalition."

In the coming weeks, perhaps months, Ms. Merkel will try to cobble together a new coalition – German governments are always coalitions – that will almost certainly recruit one or two of the four smaller parties that made it into the Bundestag. Both the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens exceeded the 5 per cent threshold to make it into parliament. So did The Left, the remnant of the old, East German Communist party. But Ms. Merkel has said bringing either The Left or the AfD into a coalition government is unthinkable.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The SPD was quick to rule itself out of contention as a coalition partner. It will go into opposition as the second largest party, making it the official opposition.

The make-up of the coalition will in good part determine the direction and culture of the next Bundestag. If the FDP enters the coalition, it would demand control of a few key ministries for its support, giving the new government a pro-business, mildly euroskeptic philosophy that would put pressure on Ms. Merkel to cut taxes and regulation and take a hard stance on the Greek bailout (earlier this summer, FDP leader Christian Lindner suggested that Greece be pushed out of the euro zone, though not the European Union, until its economy recovers).

The FDP also favours a "two-speed Europe," where the strongest countries would be invited to integrate their economic and political policies faster than the weaker ones, like Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

It is the AfD's startling presence in the Bundestag that will have the greatest impact of the parliamentary debates. Based on projections, the AfD will occupy 87 or more seats in the 630-seat Bundestag.

Mr. Schulz seemed aware before the election that the AfD would capture votes from the centrist parties. In his last rally in Berlin, on Friday evening, he referred to the AfD several times and called the party "a shame on our nation." For her part, Ms. Merkel barely mentioned the AfD in her campaign, perhaps for fear of attracting unwanted attention to the party.

The Afd was formed in 2013 by Brend Lucke, an economics professor, who opposed the bailouts of Greece. At the time, it billed itself as a genuine euroskeptic party, not an anti-immigrant party, and was not prone to racist outburst. That changed during the European migration crisis, when Ms. Merkel said "We will cope" as hundreds of thousands of refugees flowed north on their way through the Balkans.

Story continues below advertisement

The party was taken over by anti-immigrant nationalists and Mr. Lucke and his moderate colleagues were ousted. The sexual assaults on dozens of women by men of North African origin on Dec. 31, 2015, in Cologne fuelled the AfD's popularity rise as did the attack a year later by an asylum seeker from Tunisia, who killed 12 people by driving a truck through a Berlin Christmas market.