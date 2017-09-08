My America feels like an occupied country

The America I love first came to me over my big green Westinghouse. At night, when radio signals get to wandering, I'd lie in bed listening to down-home country from Wheeling, W. Va., and college basketball from Kentucky and North Carolina. There were news bulletins from Boston and New York, not to mention preachers and pundits holding forth from obscure locales that, to a kid in Philadelphia, seemed impossibly exotic.

There was a whole country out there, beckoning.

I took my first extended road trip in 1967, exactly 50 years ago, and recalling it got me thinking about Donald Trump. Not that anyone needs much prompting to think of the ubiquitous showman, but there's something about the bright memories of that journey that makes the Donald's dark vision of "American carnage" seem all the more appalling. More on Trump later.

So a friend's family was making a cross-country trek and I was invited. I was 14 and so excited that I wrote to state tourism offices along our planned route and pored over the glossy brochures they sent me; it only seems geeky in retrospect.

What do I remember? Quite a bit, actually.

First night out: Chicago's Grant Park, listening to an impromptu debate over Vietnam between a U.S. soldier and an anti-war activist. Second night: small-town Minnesota, paying 75 cents a head to see a first-run movie (the film escapes me). The painted moonscape of South Dakota's Badlands opened the authentic West, and the bears in Yellowstone sidled up to our car like panhandlers, and the Great Salt Lake not only kept me afloat but stung my eyes no matter how tight I squeezed them, staying caked in my ears for hours afterward.

In San Francisco's Golden Gate Park – smack in the middle of the Summer of Love – a young woman in a peasant dress went twirling by.

"What makes you so happy?" my friend's father asked.

"Acid, baby, acid," she replied.

Which made me happy – knowing what she meant, seeing America come alive. Yosemite Valley remains the most beautiful place I've ever been. L.A.'s freeways weren't pretty but led to Disneyland and studio tours. The Mojave Desert was barren and blazingly hot, adding just the right degree of danger for a kid getting his first immersion in America.

That was a half century ago. I live in Toronto now and I'm a dual citizen, American and Canadian, but the initial attachment remains.

This is not political but visceral. I love Canada and have no illusions about American virtue – Vietnam was the myth-buster for me, laying bare other ignominious episodes from Chile to Iraq.

No, this isn't political but it is complicated, trying to separate the remarkable land from the people who govern it and act in its name at any given time.

Although it's less complicated now, in the age of Trump.

I will say it again: This isn't about left or right, Democrat or Republican; it's not about differing positions on trade or health care. It's into another realm – beyond embarrassing to perverse and even perilous, as Trump becomes increasingly enamoured of his own belligerence, threatening foreign strongmen as though they were hotel contractors.

And for me it's personal. Because the United States – the land I fell for as a wide-eyed teenager – feels like an occupied country now. It feels violated, defiled, as if someone had scrawled obscenities on the White House. It is now indisputable that the occupant of the Oval Office is a lying, vulgar, unserious, incompetent, back-stabbing con man who trades on xenophobia at home and empty bluster abroad, who stands for nothing but his own aggrandizement and is so politically and morally compromised that he only grudgingly condemns murderous racists and meddling Russians.

America First? Donald Trump knows nothing of America, other than how to exploit its resources and rile up some of its more dim or desperate citizens.

I was around for Richard Nixon, protested the war in the Washington streets. I remember the frustration, the anger, but I don't recall anything like the helpless sputtering I hear from American friends now, the sense of outrage, of scarcely recognizing their own country.

I've driven coast-to-coast a few more times since 1967, on my own or with a canine companion. I've relished the vast expanses of farmland and ranchland and mountains, the grain elevators and truck-stop signs, the dusty towns where the pioneers settled that now offer a meal, a night's sleep and tantalizing glimpses into American lives.

I'm still captivated by that America, its geography and history. But I'm shaken by voters who put the likes of Trump in the White House, leaving Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as the best hope of eventual eviction.

For the sake of sanity, it cannot come soon enough.

Bob Levin is a features editor at The Globe and Mail.