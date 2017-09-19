Suu Kyi says Myanmar doesn't fear international scrutiny, condemns all rights violations

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is defending her country against international criticism over an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims by saying most of their villages remain intact, and that it's important to understand why conflict did not break out everywhere.

Suu Kyi, in her first address to the nation since attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on Aug. 25 sparked a military response that has forced more than 410,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, said on Tuesday Myanmar did not fear international scrutiny and was committed to a sustainable solution to the conflict.

Suu Kyi condemned all human rights violations on Tuesday and said anyone responsible for abuses in troubled Rakhine State would face the law.

Suu Kyi told foreign diplomats gathered in Naypyitaw that "more than half" of Rohingya villages were not affected by the violence. She invited the diplomats with visit those villages so they could learn along with the government "why are they not at each other's throats in these particular areas."

The Nobel Peace laureate's global image has been damaged since violence erupted. The government has blamed the Rohingya themselves, but members of the persecuted minority have said soldiers and Buddhist mobs attacked them.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Suu Kyi to speak out and take action. In a letter, Trudeau made note of a 2012 lecture by the Nobel Peace Prize winner where Suu Kyi championed the rights of Myanmar's "oppressed and isolated" people.

"These are laudable words," Trudeau wrote. "In order for them, and your various honours, to retain any meaning, you must defend the Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Mynamar."