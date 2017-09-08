Myanmar’s Aung Sang Suu Kyi can’t be stripped of Nobel prize: institute

The organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize said Friday the 1991 prize awarded to Myanmar's Aung Sang Suu Kyi cannot be revoked.

Olav Njolstad, head of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, said in an email to The Associated Press that neither the will of prize founder Alfred Nobel nor the Nobel Foundation's rules provide for the possibility of withdrawing the honour from laureates.

"It is not possible to strip a Nobel Peace Prize laureate of his or her award once bestowed," Njolstad wrote. "None of the prize awarding committees in Stockholm and Oslo has ever considered revoking a prize after it has been awarded."

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Trudeau expresses concern over violence in Myanmar

Read more: It's time to speak up, and be clear, about Myanmar's human-rights violations

An online petition signed by more than 386,000 people on Change.org is calling for Suu Kyi to be stripped of her Peace Prize over the persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority.

Suu Kyi received the award for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" while standing up against military rulers.

She became the country's de facto leader after Myanmar held its first free election in 2012 and she led her party to a landslide victory.

On Thursday, former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu urged Suu Kyi to intervene to protect the Rohingya.

In an open letter, Tutu told his fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner that it was "incongruous for a symbol of righteousness" to lead a country where violence against the Rohingya is being carried out.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh have reported being ordered to leave Myanmar under the threat of death. They have described large-scale violence allegedly perpetrated by Myanmar troops and Buddhist mobs that included homes being set on fire and bullets sprayed indiscriminately.

Suu Kyi has dismissed the Rohingya crisis as a misinformation campaign.