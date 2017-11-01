New York bike-path attack: What we know so far

The basics

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in New York on Tuesday when a truck driver plowed into cyclists on a riverfront bike path in Lower Manhattan.

Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation, and spoke on the condition of anonymity, identified the attacker as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who came to the U.S. legally in 2010.

a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who came to the U.S. legally in 2010. Mr. Saipov was shot in the abdomen by a police officer. On Wednesday morning, he was in critical condition but expected to survive.

New York’s mayor called the attack “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” Investigators worked through the night to determine the attacker’s motives.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a note found at the scene referenced the Islamic State and that the suspect had been radicalized in the United States. He says the contents of the note were under investigation.

U.S. President Donald Trump used the attack to reaffirm “extreme vetting” immigration measures he has previously proposed, though not explicitly defined. He also claimed, without evidence, that Mr. Saipov “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.” Read more below for some context on Mr. Trump’s remarks.

Halloween night activities went on as usual as New Yorkers told The Globe they wouldn’t be intimidated by the events in Manhattan. “You can’t keep New Yorkers down,” said Gary Lawler, manager of the Ear Inn, who recalled having kept the bar open for 48 hours after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. “They will not break us.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians were “deeply grieved” by the attack, adding that “New York is known for its resilience and strength, and we know that New Yorkers will stand together as they always have in the face of difficult situations.”





How the attack unfolded

1 0 KM NEW YORK Hudson River Manhattan Jersey City HOUSTON ST. The driver of a rented truck drove into a bike path before smashing into a school bus and exiting his vehicle Stuyvesant High School CHAMBERS ST. School bus Truck WEST ST. 9/11 Memorial trish McAlaster and john sopinski/ the globe and mail, source: nbc new york; new york times 1 0 Hoboken KM NEW YORK Hudson River Manhattan HOUSTON ST. The driver of a rented truck drove into a bike path before smashing into a school bus and exiting his vehicle Stuyvesant High School CHAMBERS ST. School bus Truck WEST ST. 9/11 Memorial trish McAlaster and john sopinski/the globe and mail source: nbc new york; new york times Hoboken NEW YORK Hudson River Manhattan NEW JERSEY HOUSTON ST. The driver of a rented truck drove into a bike path before smashing into a school bus and exiting his vehicle Stuyvesant High School CHAMBERS ST. School bus Truck WEST ST. 1 0 9/11 Memorial KM trish McAlaster and john sopinski/the globe and mail source: nbc new york; new york times

Around 3 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, a man in a rented Home Depot pickup truck drove onto a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial. The driver – who police said had rented the truck in New Jersey only an hour earlier – barrelled along the bike path for the equivalent of about 14 blocks, or around 1.2 kilometres, mowing down cyclists before slamming into a small yellow school bus and jumping out of the vehicle.

Video shot by bystanders showed the driver walking through traffic wielding what looked like two handguns, but which police later said were a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was shouting what witnesses said was " allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great," authorities said. A police officer shot Mr. Saipov when he wouldn't drop the weapons, police said.

Taken to hospital, the man underwent surgery and was in critical condition by Tuesday evening.

Two law enforcement officials, speaking to Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said a note was recovered inside the truck. One official said the note was handwritten in a foreign language, possibly Arabic. The contents were being investigated, but the officials said the document supported the belief the act was terrorism.

Police closed off streets across the western edge of lower Manhattan along the Hudson River, and officers rushed into the neighbourhood just as people were preparing for Halloween festivities, including the big annual parade through Greenwich Village. The parade went on as scheduled after the attack, but security was increased, with extra officers, heavy-weapons teams and sand trucks parked as protective barriers along the route.

Oct. 31, 2017: Heavily armed police stand guard as revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. ANDRES KUDACKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The victims

The victims reflected a city that is a melting pot and a magnet for visitors: One of the dead was from Belgium. Five were from Argentina and were celebrating the 30th anniversary of a school graduation, according to officials in those countries. The injured included students and staffers on a school bus that the driver rammed.

The Argentine foreign ministry identified their citizens killed as Ariel Erlij, Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, and Hernan Ferruchi. In addition, it said Martin Ludovico Marro was recovering from injuries at Manhattan's Presbyterian Hospital. The victims were among eight friends celebrating the anniversary of their 1987 graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, Argentina, with a U.S. trip to New York and Boston, where their classmate, Mr. Marro, lives. Argentina's consul in New York, Mateo Estreme, told La Capital in Rosario that the survivors in the Argentine group are in a state of shock.

The suspect

A still image from video on social media shows the suspected driver of the pickup truck running. TAWHID KABIR XISAN VIA REUTERS

Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old originally from Uzbekistan. This is what we know about him so far.

Arrival in U.S.: He came to the United States legally in 2010, the officials said, and it is believed that he lived first in Ohio after his arrival. An acquaintance, Dilnoza Abdusamatova, said Mr. Saipov briefly stayed with his family in a Cincinnati suburb upon immigrating, and described him to The Cincinnati Enquirer as a hard worker: "He always used to work. He wouldn't go to parties or anything. He only used to come home and rest and leave and go back to work."

Drawn to Florida: Authorities said Saipov had a Florida driver's license and some public records showed an address for him at a Tampa apartment complex. Residents at that complex said FBI agents came by Tuesday evening and conducted interviews.

New Jersey ties: Officials said Mr. Saipov was living recently in New Jersey, where he allegedly rented a Home Depot pickup truck an hour before driving it onto the bike path. A trucking industry website listed Mr. Saipov at a Paterson, N.J., address that authorities were searching Tuesday night.

Uber driver: The ride-hailing company Uber said Mr. Saipov passed its background check and drove for the service for six months, making more than 1,400 trips. The company said it banned him from the service after the attack. It said it was in touch with the FBI and offered its assistance and that it was reviewing Mr. Saipov's driving history but found no related safety reports.

Truck driver: Records show Mr. Saipov was a commercial truck driver who formed a pair of businesses in Ohio. The first business, Sayf Motors Inc., used the address of a family friend near Cincinnati with whom Saipov had stayed for a couple of weeks after his arrival in the country. The second, Bright Auto LLC, used an address near Cleveland.

New York bike path attack suspect investigated 1:42

How New York responded

The city's Democrat mayor denounced the attack as "cowardly":

This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.

Our first responders once again ran towards danger. New York City thanks them. pic.twitter.com/IrJWveDBfP — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2017





Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo called Tuesday's carnage a "lone wolf" attack and said there was no evidence to suggest it was part of a wider plot.

How the world responded

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement of condolence Tuesday night:

I am deeply grieved to hear of today's terrorist attack in New York City. Canadians join me in offering our sincere condolences to those mourning the loss of family members and friends. We also send our wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured.

New York is known for its resilience and strength, and we know that New Yorkers will stand together as they always have in the face of difficult situations. Tonight, we offer our prayers and thoughts to our neighbours in the United States. We are with you, as always, as friends and allies.

Uzbekistan: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent his condolences to Mr. Trump and offered his country's assistance in investigating the attack by an Uzbek national. Previously, Uzbek officially never commented or acknowledged any security incidents abroad involving Uzbek nationals.

Argentina: President Mauricio Macri said Wednesday that the New York attack "has hit hard all Argentines" and that "there is no place for grey areas" in the fight against terrorism. In Rosario, there was a minute of silence at the polytechnic high school the victims attended.

Iran: The Foreign Ministry condemned the truck attack, referring to it as a "terrorist" assault. That's according to a report Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency. It quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, who said in a statement that "a serious approach coinciding with honesty and transparency of all nations" is the only way to "uproot" terrorism.

Saudi Arabia: The kingdom on Wednesday offered its condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its "rejection and condemnation of such terrorist acts." Other Gulf allies have also issued similar statements.

How Trump responded

Saying "we will stop this craziness," President Donald Trump called Wednesday for tougher, "Merit based" immigration measures after the New York attack. Here's some context for the statements he made on Twitter.

"Diversity visas"

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Officials haven't said whether the New York attacker came in through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. The program provides up to 50,000 visas annually by lottery. Applicants must have a high school diploma or meet work experience requirements. It was created as part of a bipartisan immigration bill introduced by the late senator Ted Kennedy and signed into law by president George H.W. Bush in 1990.

Mr. Trump's tweet takes aim at Senator Chuck Schumer, now the Democratic leader in the Senate, who was a New York Democrat in the House of Representatives when the Bush administration's bill was passed. In 2013, Mr. Schumer was part of the so-called Gang of Eight, a group of Republican and Democratic senators who proposed eliminating the diversity visa program as part of a broader bipartisan bill to overhaul U.S. immigration laws. That bill died in the House after passing in the Senate.

On Twitter Wednesday, Mr. Schumer accused Mr. Trump of seizing on the New York tragedy for political gain.

I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

Always believed & cont. to believe that immigration is good for America. Pres Trump, instead of politicizing & dividing America, 1/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

which he always seems to do at times of natl tragedy, should focus on anti-terrorism funding which he proposed cutting in his budget. 2/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

I’m calling on the President to immediately rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti-terrorism funding. 3/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

"Extreme vetting"

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Mr. Trump's extreme-vetting policy on immigrants entails more stringent investigative measures intended to identify those who may sympathize with extremists or pose a national security risk to the United States. But the nature of that vetting has not yet been clearly defined.

"Merit-based" immigration

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Mr. Trump has backed legislation that would curb legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that would place an emphasis on merit and skills over family ties. He has also tried several times to institute temporary bans on immigration from a list of mostly Muslim countries, though Uzbekistan, the suspect's home country, has never been on the list.

With reports from Joanna Slater and Evan Annett



