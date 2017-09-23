 Skip to main content

New Zealand looks to coalition after tight election race

Prime Minister Bill English campaigns in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Sept. 22, 2017.

Mark Mitchell/AP

WELLINGTON
Reuters

New Zealand National Party leader Bill English said on Saturday the New Zealand First Party would play a role in determining the next government after a hotly contested parliamentary election.

National, which was set to win the largest share of the vote, would start speaking with New Zealand First "in the next few days", English said from his party's campaign function in Auckland.

Votes cast for the National Party reached 46.1 percent with 98.6 percent of results counted by the Electoral Commission, while the opposition Labour Party won 35.8 percent support.

Each Party would likely need New Zealand First's support to form a government, based on those results.

The final result that includes overseas votes will not be released until Oct. 7.

