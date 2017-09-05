North Korea warns ‘more gift packages’ on way to U.S.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had addressed a recent "gift package" to the United States and that more would follow.
Han Tae Song, the ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the U.N. in Geneva, was addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament two days after his country detonated its sixth and largest nuclear test.
"The recent self-defense measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the U.S.," Han told the Geneva forum.
"The U.S. will receive more gift packages from my country as long as its relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK," he said.
More to come.
