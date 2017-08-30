Myth of Diana, Princess of Wales, gets a final revision 20 years after her death

Sharon O'Neill walks with the help of a crutch. She's been ill for several weeks. But she couldn't miss the opportunity to head to Kensington Palace with her family to place a bouquet of flowers in memory of Diana, the Princess of Wales.

"It looks so real. She just looks as if she's with us," Ms. O'Neill said on Tuesday as she stared at an array of pictures of Diana stuck to the palace gates. "It's amazing."

Ms. O'Neill was joined by dozens of other onlookers, some also carrying flowers and many just stopping to take pictures and talk about the glamorous princess whose tumultuous life ended in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. And as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, many more people are expected to converge here to memorialize Diana.

The entire country has been caught up in a kind of Diana frenzy for weeks and her popularity shows no sign of waning. If anything, the Diana mythology is growing stronger.

Newspapers and magazines have been packed with special sections and commemorative photographs, while broadcasters have shown three new documentaries about her life and her final days. Pundits have commented at length about her death and the state of the Royal Family. Even Buckingham Palace has gotten in on the act, putting up a special display of her personal effects, including her writing desk, a lunch box, her music collection and her ballet shoes.

At Kensington Palace, the Diana myth has been elevated to cult-like status. She lived here for 15 years, both during her marriage to Prince Charles and after their divorce in 1996, and it's now home to her son, Prince William, and his family. The palace has embraced the 20th anniversary of her death, welcoming those who want to leave tributes and setting aside plenty of space for well-wishers to gather. Already, the ornate gates are lined with flowers and handwritten cards, many simply saying "Diana. Sorely missed, never forgotten." There's also a new "White Garden" at the palace to mark the anniversary, an exhibit of Diana's outfits and plans to put up a statue of her this fall. On Wednesday, William and his brother, Prince Harry, will visit the garden and meet with representatives of some of Diana's favourite charities. It will be their only public event to commemorate the anniversary.

Much of the renewed interest in Diana has been generated by William and Harry. Both have spoken out for the first time recently about their mother and the pain caused by her death. Earlier this year, Harry talked to the press about how it took him 20 years, and a stint of counselling, to come to terms with her death. In a recent documentary, William recalled the confusion and disorientation he felt after being told his mother had died and then watching the outpouring of emotion from across the country.

"When you have something so traumatic as the death of your mother when you're 15 – as very sadly many people have experienced and no one wants to experience – it will either make or break you," William told the BBC. "And I wouldn't let it break me. I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become."

Their comments "have caused a reigniting of all the stories that were going around and it's their perspective on it," said Robert Jobson, Royal editor of the London Evening Standard. "They wanted to put their stamp on the legacy and I think they've done that."

He and others question how long the public's preoccupation with the myth of Diana will endure, saying that the princes' comments have driven interest in the 20th anniversary, but that it's unlikely the brothers will comment again. And most observers doubt the flurry of attention on Diana will have a lasting impact on Charles, who has not commented publicly and has remained out of sight with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

"I think people realize this won't happen again – thankfully, as there really is nothing more to say. All the questions have been answered," said Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of the newly released book Diana: The Last Word. "I think people will forget that Charles and Camilla have been much maligned. Charles has wisely said nothing. Camilla will just carry on as usual. I think the public perception of her is muddier than it was. It has reminded us that she was the other woman and that may stick around for a bit. But everything moves so fast now, there will be another story which will soon take its place."

But for Diana fans such as Tony Ferras, from Kent, her legacy will live on forever. "She fell between two camps," he explained on Tuesday as he stood in front of the Kensington Palace gates. "She was a royal in a sense, but she was an ordinary person. She was unique." And while he found some of the display gaudy, Mr. Ferras said that, too, was a reflection of who she was. "That's part of her image to me. It's not all properly done. It's not all prim and proper. That's not her."

His friend Lindsay Robertson nodded in agreement. "You have certain icons in the world, don't you? And she was definitely one of those icons," said Ms. Robertson, who lives in London.

Not everyone shared that sentiment. One couple from London scowled when they approached the gates on Tuesday. "It looks like a lot of manipulation to me," said one man, declining to give his name. "It's unsettling."