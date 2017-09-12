 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

UN says 370,000 Rohingya now in Bangladesh

Rohingya Muslim refugees arrive from Myanmar after crossing the Naf river in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf on September 12, 2017.

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Miles
GENEVA
Reuters

Violence in Myanmar has prompted 370,000 people belonging to the Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, up from a previous estimate of 313,000, the UN International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

"The system is clearly at full stretch and needs all the support it can get," IOM chief spokesman Leonard Doyle said. He declined to say how big he thought the exodus could get.

"Clearly the estimates have been bypassed several times over," he told a briefing in Geneva. "I'm reluctant to give a number but obviously people fear that it could go much higher."

