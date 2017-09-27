 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Russia reportedly destroys all of its remaining chemical weapons

Russia reportedly destroys all of its remaining chemical weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Sept. 27, 2017.

Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

Vladimir Isachenkov
MOSCOW
The Associated Press

Russia on Wednesday completed the task of destroying its huge, Cold War-era chemical weapons stockpiles, winning praise from an international chemical weapons watchdog.

Russian officials reported the destruction of the country's last remaining artillery projectiles filled with VX toxic agent to President Vladimir Putin. The work took place at the Kizner facility in the Urals, one of seven facilities built in Russia to destroy chemical weapons in an effort that has spanned two decades and cost billions of dollars.

Ahmet Uzumcu, director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, commended Russia for achieving a "major milestone" with the destruction of its chemical arsenals.

Story continues below advertisement

"I congratulate Russia and I commend all of their experts who were involved for their professionalism and dedication," he said in a statement.

The OPCW oversees global efforts to eliminate stockpiles under the Chemical Weapons Convention that took effect in 1997. It says over 96 per cent of the weapons declared by the convention's 192 participants have been destroyed.

Putin noted that Russia wrapped up the destruction of its chemical weapons stockpiles ahead of schedule, adding that the effort underlined the nation's commitment to nonproliferation efforts.

"It's truly a historic event, given the huge size of the chemical arsenals inherited from Soviet times, big enough to entirely destroy life on Earth several times," Putin said in a video call with officials in Kizner. "This is a huge step toward making the world of today more secure and balanced."

In a shot at the United States, Putin criticized it for lagging behind in dismantling its chemical arsenals. "We expect the U.S., as well as other nations, to fulfil all their obligations," he said.

Russia launched the program of dismantling its chemical weapons stockpiles when it was still reeling from post-Soviet economic meltdown in the 1990s. It relied on the U.S. and other Western aid in the early phases of the program, but later came to fund the effort from its own coffers as the Russian economy rebounded.

Russia has spent more than 290 billion rubles (more than $5 billion) to destroy nearly the 40,000 metric tons of chemical weapons it possessed, Economics Minister Denis Manturov said, according to the state RIA Novosti news agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Video: Russian war games put West on edge (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.