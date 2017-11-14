Shootings at multiple sites in California kill three, wound kids at school: report

Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

A number of students were airlifted for medical care as a result of the shooting at Rancho Tehama School near the community of Corning, Sacramento television station KCRA reported, citing a sheriff's official.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA that the shooter was shot to death by law enforcement.

Johnston said officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

With files from Reuters.