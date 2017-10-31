South Korea’s Moon, China’s Xi to hold talks aimed at improving ties

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold summit talks next week to try to improve ties strained over the deployment of a contentious U.S. missile-defence system in the South, Seoul officials said Tuesday.

South Korea allowed the United States to install the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system this year to cope with North Korean threats. China has vehemently opposed the installation with angry rhetoric and economic retaliation, arguing the system's powerful radar system poses a threat to its own security.

Senior South Korean presidential official Nam Gwan-pyo told a televised briefing Tuesday that President Moon and Xi will meet for talks on the sidelines of an annual regional forum in Vietnam next week.

Nam said the meeting is aimed at putting bilateral ties on a normal track.

It would be their second summit talks since Moon took office in May. The two first met in Germany on the sidelines of the G-20 summit talks.

Recently, there have been signs of improving ties between China and South Korea. The countries' top envoys to stalled regional talks on North Korea's nuclear program were to meet in Beijing on Tuesday. Earlier this month, South Korean and Chinese officials agreed to extend their currency swap deal.

In August, Xi said he was willing to work with Moon on addressing differences between the two countries.

China is North Korea's main trading partner and last major diplomatic ally, making its co-operation crucial to the success of international sanctions on the North's weapons programs. The North was slapped with new, tough U.N. sanctions after it conducted its most powerful nuclear test in September.