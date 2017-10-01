Spanish riot police move in on Catalan independence voting sites

People across Catalonia have started voting in a referendum on independence, defying the Spanish government which has called the vote illegal and sent in thousands of national police to stop it from taking place.

The voting has begun amid scenes of violence in some polling stations as police forced their way in to some buildings and seized ballot boxes. Catalan officials say 337 people have been injured so far. However they insisted that 73 per cent of the polling stations opened as planned and that the referendum was going ahead. But it's still far from certain how many people will vote and how the ballots will be counted. Roughly 5.3 million people are eligible to vote and the government is hoping for a turnout of 60 per cent.

Sunday's vote represents the biggest political challenge Spain has faced in decades and it has raised difficult issues for the European Union about the right of self-determination and democratic freedom. While no country has recognized Catalonia's bid for independence, many European leaders have become uncomfortable at Spain's heavy-handed response to the referendum.

Story continues below advertisement

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was prevented from voting at a sports centre in Sant Julia de Ramis on Sunday after national police surrounded the building and stopped people from entering. The police were met by hundreds of voters who sang nationalist songs and chanted slogans. Mr. Puigdemont managed to vote later in a nearby city.

In central Barcelona scores of police raided the Jaume Balmes school which had been set up as a polling station. Parents, teachers and some children had occupied the building since Friday, vowing to keep it open on Sunday for voting. By 5:30 a.m. dozens of people arrived to join them but within three hours two groups of police officers arrived and pushed their way inside. They took away the ballot boxes and ordered the building closed.

"The right to vote is a democratic right that belongs to everyone," said teacher Xavier de Cabo as he stood outside the building and told voters to go elsewhere to cast a ballot. "Anyone can vote Yes or No, there are plenty of people who aren't nationalists who want to vote and want to exercise their right to vote…But they aren't letting anyone vote."

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the national police, defended the police action saying officers were enforcing the law in a measured way. The ministry added that 11 officers had been injured. "Today's events in Catalonia can never be portrayed as a referendum or anything similar," said Enric Millo, the Spanish government's representative in the region. Added Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria: "There hasn't been a referendum or the semblance of one."

Independence has been simmering in Catalonia for decades but the issue has boiled over in the last five years after Spain's constitutional court threw out a series of changes to Spain's constitution that would have given Catalonia more power. Since then nationalist parties have promised a referendum on independence and Sunday's vote now marks the culmination of those efforts.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has taken a tough stand on the referendum, arguing that it violates the constitution. He has already ordered national police to seize ballots, arrest Catalan government officials and close down websites offering information about the referendum. And he has broad support across the rest of Spain, where several rallies have been held protesting Catalonia's actions.

But Catalan officials are just as determined. They argue that all attempts to rework the constitution have failed and that Spain has no intention of recognizing Catalonia as a nation. The referendum, they argue, is the only way Spain will take the region seriously and finally agree to negotiate independence. Mr. Puigdemont has said that if the Yes side wins on Sunday, the region will declare independence within 48 hours and begin talks on separation with Spain.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Spain's tough response has brought condemnation from some quarters, largely nationalist politicians in Canada, Britain and elsewhere. But the police action has also raised alarm bells in the European Union and other European capitals where there is growing concern about the optics of police roughing up elderly people who were trying to vote.

"We call on the international community to carefully examine violations of fundamental rights that are occurring here," said Jordi Turull, a Catalan Member of Parliament. "The eyes of the world have seen what's going on." He added that Spain's actions on Sunday amounted to the kind of state violence that hadn't been seen in the country since the dictatorship of General Franco. "We should never give way before state violence," he said.

Added Mr. Puigdemont: "Today, the Spanish state has lost much more than what it had already lost, while Catalonia has won."

The police tactics have only strengthened the resolve of people like Pablo Rey Perez. He doesn't support independence and likely wouldn't have voted on Sunday. But Mr. Rajoy's comments and actions made Mr. Rey Perez determined to cast a ballot and encourage others to vote as well. "I want the right to vote. I don't like what the government is doing," he said as he waited outside a polling station in the Dovella school at 5:30 a.m. with a group of voters. He and the others planned to sit down on the sidewalk and lock arms if the police came to close the school. Mr. Rey Perez still plans to vote No to independence. But he is hoping that if the Yes side wins, both sides will begin serious negotiations. "I don't think that declaring independence is realistic," he said. "But maybe it's a starting point for them to talk."