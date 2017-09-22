Spike in Legionnaires' disease seemed tied to Flint water switch: ex-official

Michigan's former director of disease control testified Friday that she believed a spike in Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area was related to a switch in the city's water supply.

Corinne Miller said she felt "relieved" to take her concerns and statistics to the head of the Department of Health and Human Services in January 2015. But Nick Lyon apparently didn't share them with his boss, Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, until 12 months later. A public announcement followed.

Miller is a key witness for prosecutors in their criminal case against Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man and misconduct in office. A judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Snyder has defended Lyon and kept him on the job. Defence attorneys call the charges "baseless."

Attorney General Bill Schuette says a timely announcement about a Legionnaires' outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15 might have saved Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he was treated for Legionnaires'.

Nearly 100 cases, including 12 deaths, were detected in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015 while the city was using the Flint River for water. Legionnaires' is a pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. Cooling systems and misting fountains can be sources.

Skidmore's home didn't have Flint water, but it's believed he got Legionnaires' while in a hospital that used the water.

Miller pleaded no contest to wilful neglect of duty for failing to inform the public about the outbreak. She was sentenced to probation and agreed to co-operate with Schuette's office.

"How many people have to die before you declare a public alert to Genesee County?" special prosecutor Todd Flood asked.

"None," Miller testified.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Flint used the Flint River for 18 months but didn't treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old plumbing and contaminated the system.

The city returned to a regional water source in fall 2015 after Snyder finally acknowledged the disaster. Water quality has greatly improved, but residents still are advised to use tap filters.