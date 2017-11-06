Texas church shooting: What we know so far

The basics

Twenty-six people, ranging in age from five to 72, were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire inside a small South Texas church.

In a Monday-morning interview, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News the gunman killed himself after he was pursued by an armed local resident and his car crashed.

Authorities didn’t identify the attacker during a news conference Sunday night. But two other officials – one a U.S. official and one in law enforcement – identified him as Devin Kelley , speaking to Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

, speaking to Associated Press on condition of anonymity. No motive has yet been established for the mass shooting. Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggested Monday that there may have been a connection between the gunman and the church, telling ABC’s Good Morning America he expects people will learn about any such link “in a few days.” He said he didn’t want to go further, saying “law enforcement is looking very aggressively into this.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was in Japan on the first leg of an Asian tour, called the shooting an “act of evil,” later calling the gunman “a very deranged individual.”

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. KSAT/VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

How the attack unfolded

Around 11:20 a.m. local time, the gunman – dressed in black, wearing tactical gear and a ballistic vest – pulled into a Valero gas station across from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, about 48 kilometres southeast of San Antonio. An 11 a.m. service was scheduled there.

The gunman crossed the street and started firing the rifle at the church, said Freeman Martin, a regional director of the Texas Department of Safety, then continued firing after entering the white wood-frame building.

As he left, the gunman was confronted by an armed resident who "grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect," Mr. Martin said. A short time later, the gunman was found dead in his vehicle at the line between Wilson and Guadalupe counties.

The man who confronted the gunman had help from another local resident, Johnnie Langendorff, who told KSAT TV that he was driving past the church as the shooting happened. He didn't identify the armed resident but said the man exchanged gunfire with the gunman, then asked to get in Mr. Langendorff's truck and the pair followed as the gunman drove away. Mr. Langendorff said the gunman eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He said the other man walked up to the vehicle with his gun drawn and the suspect did not move. He stayed there for at least five minutes, until police arrived.

In a Monday-morning interview, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News the gunman killed himself:

There was some gunfire exchanged, I believe, on the roadway also, and then [the shooter's vehicle] wrecked out. At this time we believe that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he wrecked out.

The victims

The 26 massacred churchgoers ranged in age from 5 to 72, state police said. Among those killed was the church pastor's 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, were both out of town when the attack occurred, Sherri Pomeroy wrote in a text message:

We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends. Neither of us has made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as i can.

Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months pregnant, was among the people killed, said her cousin, Nick Uhlig. He told Associated Press that Ms. Holcombe's in-laws were killed, and he told the Houston Chronicle that three of Ms. Holcombe's children also died. He described the family to the newspaper as "down-to-earth" people:

She doesn't even drink, smoke or nothing. She just takes care of kids; she raises goats and makes homemade cheese. That kind of thing, you know? They don't go out dancing or anything like that. They're real old-fashioned, down-to-earth.

Texas state troopers erect a barricade to control traffic near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. DARREN ABATE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The town

The white wood-frame church was at the centre of life in Sutherland Springs, one of the hundreds of tiny towns that dot rural Texas. Everybody knows each other in the community, said L.G. Moore, who runs the Holiday RV Park near the church. He ventured that everyone in town was apt to know someone who was killed:

They say the population is 400 and that's if you count every dog, cat and armadillo. It's more like 200 people.

According to a 2015 listing in the national directory of the Southern Baptist Convention, the Sutherland Springs church was formed in 1926 and has nearly 270 members. Services are offered in English and Spanish and draw an average of about 180 people on Sundays.

The church regularly posts videos of its Sunday services on a YouTube channel, raising the possibility that the shooting was captured on video. No video appears on the channel from Sunday, and authorities have not yet said whether they obtained video footage from Sunday's service.

The suspect

The gunman, identified as Devin Kelley, was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman, Ann Stefanek, said Sunday that Mr. Kelley served 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial. He ultimately received a bad conduct discharge and reduction in rank.

She said Mr. Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014. His job responsible for moving passengers, cargo and personal property in military transportation.

The U.S. official who identified Mr. Kelley as the gunman told Associated Press that he lived in a San Antonio suburb and that he didn't appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official requested anonymity because the person did not have authorization to speak publicly.

An address listed in online records as belonging to Kelley is located in New Braunfels, Texas, just outside San Antonio and about 56 kilometres from Sutherland Springs. At the address, two sheriff's vans were parked outside on Sunday and police officers stood at the gate of a cattle fence surrounding the property. Law enforcement officials gathered at the property declined to comment on why they were there. Several messages left for his relatives went unreturned.

The reaction

Texas: Governor Greg Abbott decried the attack and urged Texans to support one another in a time of grief:

We are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history. The tragedy of course is worsened by the fact that it occurred in a church, a place of worship.

After the #SutherlandSprings shooting the families & community turned to God for grace & healing. Their faith strengthened them. #txlege https://t.co/mOPA6rQ7ee — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2017

Donald Trump: The U.S. President was asked about the shooting as he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a joint news conference in Tokyo during Mr. Trump's first official visit to Asia. While no officials have publicly questioned the gunman's mental health, Mr. Trump described it as a "mental health problem at the highest level":

This was a very, based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual. A lot of problems over a long period of time. We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

...Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms and through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong... pic.twitter.com/qkCPgtKGkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday saying it is appalling that the attack happened at a place of worship, where people should have felt safe.

Canadians send their condolences to those affected by today's tragic church shooting in Texas - we wish a full recovery to the injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 5, 2017

Law-enforcement officials work at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. ERIC GAY/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas and guns

The Sutherland Springs massacre came weeks after a sniper killed 58 people in Las Vegas. It was the deadliest attack in modern U.S. history and rekindled a years-long national debate over whether easy access to firearms was contributing to the trend of mass shootings.

In rural areas like Sutherland Springs, gun ownership is a part of life and the state's Republican leaders for years have balked at campaigns for gun control, arguing that more firearms among responsible owners make the state safer.

In Japan, Mr. Trump played down the idea that the shooting was a "guns situation," saying the shooter was "deranged":

This isn't a guns situation, I mean we could go into it, but it's a little bit soon to go into it. But fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise ... it would have been much worse. But this is a mental health problem at the highest level.

