Truck driver in Texas pleads guilty to human smuggling charges: prosecutors

The driver of a truck packed with immigrants, 10 of whom died due to sweltering Texas heat in July, pleaded guilty on Monday to human smuggling charges and could face up to life in prison, prosecutors said.

James Bradley Jr., 61, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death and one count of transporting aliens resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said in a statement.

A sentencing hearing will be held in January, the office said. Lawyers for Bradley declined to comment on the case.

Bradley told investigators he was caught by surprise when he opened the trailer doors outside a Walmart store in San Antonio on July 23, only to be knocked down by a group of "Spanish" people pouring out of the rig, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Prosecutors said he knew he was transporting human cargo and acted with careless indifference to human life. Those aboard the truck told authorities that perhaps as many as 200 people were packed in the trailer, prosecutors said.

The case brought new attention to the dangers of human trafficking as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pledges to crack down on illegal immigration.

"Today's admission of guilt by Mr. Bradley helps to close the door on one of the conspirators responsible for causing the tragic loss of life and wreaking havoc on those who survived this horrific incident," Shane Folden, special agent in charge with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.