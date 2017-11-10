Trudeau meets with Aung San Suu Kyi, conveys concern over Rohingya refugee crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Vietnam Friday, conveying Canada's ongoing concern with the violence that has forced more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh in recent months.

The bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders' summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, marked the first time the leaders have met since the crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Rohingya minority began on Aug. 25. The meeting lasted 45 minutes.

"(It's) an opportunity to talk about a number of issues, including the refugee situation and how Canada can continue to help in a situation that, obviously, a lot of people back home are concerned about," Mr. Trudeau said after shaking hands with Ms. Suu Kyi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canadian special envoy to Myanmar Bob Rae joined Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Suu Kyi at the meeting. They discussed Mr. Rae's recent travel to Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to a summary of the meeting obtained by The Globe and Mail. Mr. Rae briefed Mr. Trudeau on his trip to the region before the bilateral meeting with Ms. Suu Kyi.

The meeting comes after Ms. Suu Kyi – an honorary Canadian citizen and Nobel Peace Prize laureate – met Mr. Trudeau during a trip to Ottawa in June. Mr. Trudeau has since joined international criticism of Ms. Suu Kyi, urging her to live up to her moral obligations as a Nobel laureate and condemn the violence against the Rohingya. However, he has not responded to calls to revoke her honorary Canadian citizenship, including a petition that has garnered nearly 45,000 signatures.

The UN Refugee Agency says more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled violence to Bangladesh from Myanmar since Aug. 25. The violence began after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts and an army base in the state of Rakhine. Myanmar's military responded by killing hundreds of people, triggering an exodus of Rohingya. Ms. Suu Kyi and the country's military have come under international pressure to end the violence, but Ms. Suu Kyi does not have any control over the military under the 2008 constitution.

Rohingya Muslims have faced decades of discrimination and persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and are denied citizenship despite centuries-old roots in Rakhine.

With a file from the Canadian Press