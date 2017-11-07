Things Trump said in Asia: A recap of the trip so far
For 12 days, the U.S. President is travelling through five Asian countries to reassure his allies on the North Korea crisis and press them to accept his trade agenda. Check back here for the latest on where he is now and what he's said so far
Where he went Tuesday, and what he said
In a striking shift of tone, President Donald Trump abandoned his aggressive rhetoric toward North Korea on Tuesday, suggesting on his first day in Seoul that Pyongyang should "come to the table" and "make a deal" to end its nuclear program.
Mr. Trump spoke at a news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. There were no threats of unleashing "fire and fury" on North Korea, as Mr. Trump previously warned, nor did the president revive his derisive nickname for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, "Little Rocket Man." Instead, Mr. Trump again pushed Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, adding that the United States would use military force if needed, but he expressed his strongest inclination yet to deal with rising tensions with Pyongyang through diplomacy:
It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world. I do see certain movement.
Mr. Moon, who has been eager to solidify a friendship with Mr. Trump, said he hoped the president's visit would be a moment of inflection in the standoff with North Korea and said the two leaders had "agreed to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue in peaceful manner."
I know that you have put this issue at the top of your security agenda. So I hope that your visit to Korea and to the Asia-Pacific region will serve as an opportunity to relieve some of the anxiety that the Korean people have due to North Korea's provocations and also serve as a turning point in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.
Following the example set by Japan and other countries that have welcomes Mr. Trump with lavish greetings, Mr. Moon rolled out an elaborate arrival ceremony featuring colourful costumes and flags at South Korea's stately presidential residence known as the Blue House.
At a state dinner, Mr. Trump said during a toast at a state dinner that "we're going to have an exciting day tomorrow for many reasons" that "people will find out."
Where he's been already, and what he said
Nov. 5-6: A golfing bromance in Japan
Mr. Trump began his trip with a bellicose message on North Korea, telling U.S. and Japanese troops at Yokota Air Base, west of Tokyo, shortly after his arrival that the world is "running out of time" with Pyongyang:
No dictator, no regime, no nation should ever underestimate American resolve. Every once in a while, in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?
Mr. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greeted each other with a handshake at a golf course to be used during the 2020 Olympic Games, changing clothes and heading out to discuss North Korea and trade while playing nine holes with Hideki Matsuyama, the world's No. 3 pro golfer. In an allusion to a Trump campaign slogan, the leaders signed caps that said "Donald and Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater." The leaders extolled their friendly relationship on Twitter afterward:
素晴らしい友人とのゴルフ。会話も弾みます。— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) November 5, 2017
A round of golf with a marvelous friend (President Donald J. Trump), full of spirited conversation. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ZpMrWeWudW
Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
The two men have met face-to-face six times since Mr. Trump was elected U.S. president a year ago and had 16 telephone conversations. They've played golf twice, once at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and again on the Japanese trip. Golf continued to figure prominently in Mr. Abe's welcome on Monday, where, ahead of a formal banquet with Mr. Trump, the Japanese leader recalled that his grandfather, then prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, and president Dwight D. Eisenhower began the tradition of U.S.-Japan golf diplomacy 60 years ago:
When you play golf not just once but two times, the person must be your favorite guy.
But pleasantries were not the focus of Mr. Trump's Japanese trip. Mr. Abe is a key ally for Mr. Trump in the North Korea standoff; both are hard-liners who want China to take responsibility for resolving the crisis. Mr. Abe is also pushing to remove some of the constraints on military spending in Japan, whose constitution was revised after the Second World War to include a clause renouncing war and the country spends only about 1 per cent of its GDP on defence. Mr. Trump ended his visit saying that Mr. Abe had agreed to purchase "massive amounts of military equipment, as he should," arguing the U.S. makes the "best military equipment, by far."
North Korea: The most important country that isn't on Trump's itinerary
In recent months, North Korea's tests of long-range missiles and more sophisticated nuclear weapons has left the Asia-Pacific region on high alert – and Mr. Trump's fiery rhetoric on the issue, including threats to "totally destroy" North Korea if provoked, hasn't calmed his allies down. Here's some recommended reading on the crisis so far.
Mr. Trump's trip to Seoul brought him closer than ever to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (That's presuming North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was in fact in Pyongyang on Tuesday, which was likely.) Seoul is just 200 kilometres from Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square and the heart of the North Korean regime. New York City, by comparison, is 330 kilometres from Washington, D.C.
In South Korea, Mr. Trump skipped the customary trip to the demilitarized zone separating north and south, a pilgrimage made by every U.S. president except one since Ronald Reagan as a demonstration of solidarity with the south.
Where to next?
China: In Beijing, Mr. Trump arrives Wednesday for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The major issues are the standoff with North Korea; China's largest trading partner; China's $347-billion (U.S.) trade surplus with the United States, which Mr. Trump wants to narrow; and Beijing's military buildup on disputed islands in the South China Sea, which Washington has criticized as "provocative" to international laws and norms.
Vietnam: On Friday, Mr. Trump heads to the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) forum in Da Nang, Vietnam, where he will call for a "free Indo-Pacific" trade region. (India, curiously, is not an APEC member state.) Mr. Trump is also making a state visit to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, where he will meet President Tran Dai Quang.
Philippines: Mr. Trump's second and final summit of the journey is in Manila, where he arrives Nov. 12 for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations'$2 50th annual gathering. His host is Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is criticized by human rights groups for having killed thousands in extrajudicial violence as part of his anti-drug campaigns. Mr. Trump has professed admiration for the populist leader, describing him as a kindred spirit who could be helpful in settling the North Korea crisis.
With a report from Sean Gordon
