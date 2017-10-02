Trump in Puerto Rico: What awaits him on Tuesday, and how we got here

The basics

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria razed the U.S. territory with Category 4 winds and devastating floods.

On Sunday, while he attended a high-profile golf tournament in New Jersey, Mr. Trump scoffed at “politically motivated ingrates” who questioned his administration’s commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after the pulverizing storm.

Returning to the White House, Mr. Trump told reporters Sunday evening: “We’re doing really well on Puerto Rico. I’ll be going there on Tuesday. Tremendous progress being made. We’re getting the roads open, we’re getting a lot of things done – really at a record clip. So we’re very happy with that.”

The Trump administration has faced scathing criticism from San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who accused them of “killing us with the inefficiency.”

How bad is it in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Ricans are still living largely in darkness after Maria, a Category 4 hurricane, levelled their island on Sept. 20, knocking down power lines and flooding streets already damaged by Hurricane Irma weeks earlier. Maria was the fiercest storm to hit the island in 90 years.

Video Hurricane Maria brings destruction, heavy floods to Puerto Rico 1:11

Food and drinking water are still in short supply for most of the U.S. territory's 3.4 million people. Impassable roads have made it hard for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others to distribute food, water and fuel. For days now, residents have awoken each morning to decide which lifeline they should pursue: gasoline at the few open stations, food and bottled water at the few grocery stores with fuel for generators, or scarce cash at the few operating banks or ATMs. The pursuit of just one of these essentials can consume an entire day – if the mission succeeds at all – as hordes of increasingly desperate residents wait in 12-hour lines.

Even before the storm hit and knocked out the island's dilapidated electric grid - an outage expected to persist for months – Puerto Rico was suffering through a growing economic crisis that dates back to 2006. The island has an unemployment rate more than twice the U.S. national average and a 45 percent poverty rate. The island had earlier this year filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. municipal history in the face of a $72 billion debt load and near-insolvent public health and pension systems.

Story continues below advertisement

What the Trump administration has done so far

The Trump administration said it had more than 10,000 federal officials on the ground in Puerto Rico, and that urban search and rescue teams have covered the entire island, searching more than 2,649 structures. Fifty-nine hospitals are partially operational, and 45 per cent of customers have access to drinking water, officials said. Stores are also opening, with nearly half of grocery and big box stores, and more than 60 per cent of retail gas stations open for business.

The administration has tried in recent days to combat the perception that he failed to quickly grasp the magnitude of Maria's destruction and has given the U.S. commonwealth less attention than he'd bestowed on Texas, Louisiana and Florida after they were hit by hurricanes.

Video Trump on Puerto Rico aid: ‘It’s very tough because it’s an island’ 1:34

(Return to top)

Oct. 1: At Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Donald Trump poses with the U.S. Presidents Cup team after they defeated the international team 19-11. SAM GREENWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Mr. Trump goes golfing: A weekend recap

The weekend before Mr. Trump's Puerto Rico visit saw a war of words between the President, his administration and Puerto Rican officials who say Washington isn't doing enough to help the island rebuild.

On Friday, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz accused the Trump administration of "killing us with the inefficiency" after the storm. She begged the president to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," and appealed for help "to save us from dying."

San Juan mayor: "We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency, and the bureaucracy. We will make it with or without you." pic.twitter.com/NRi5Vp3L5H — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

Mr. Trump spent years hammering his predecessor, Barack Obama, both for playing golf and leaving Washington too often, including during times of natural disaster:

President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2016

But Mr. Trump spent Saturday ensconced in his New Jersey golf club and on Sunday attended an international golf competition near New York City. On social media, critics highlighted the contrast between Mr. Trump golfing and Ms. Cruz's efforts to rescue Puerto Ricans.

Story continues below advertisement

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



While you tweet from your golf club, the Mayor of San Juan is saving lives. You've done NOTHING.



Sincerely,

America pic.twitter.com/4c2aBjtXl7 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 30, 2017

On Saturday, Mr. Trump lashed out at Ms. Cruz, deriding "poor leadership ability" by her and others in Puerto Rico "who are not able to get their workers to help." He added, without elaboration, "They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

Mr. Trump appeared unconcerned with the optics of spending his Sunday afternoon watching The Presidents Cup at the Liberty National Golf Club as the crisis continued. When Trump presented the President's Cup trophy to Team USA, he dedicated it to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida still recovering from hurricane devastation:

On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of – if you look today and see what’s happening, how horrible it is. But we have it under really great control. Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes. I want to just remember them and we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much, that we love.

But on Twitter, Mr. Trump scoffed at "politically motivated ingrates" who had questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico:

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...for safety. Thank you to the Governor of P.R. and to all of those who are working so closely with our First Responders. Fantastic job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Ms. Cruz said Sunday that "there's only one goal, and it's saving lives. In a TV interview, she spoke highly of the American people's willingness to help:

I know the good heart of the American people and I know that when a mayday sound goes off, they come to the rescue.

(Return to top)

Sept. 30: Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz speaks to the media as she arrives at the temporary government centre set up at San Juan’s Roberto Clemente stadium. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

Who is Carmen Yulin Cruz?

San Juan's mayor has long won attention across the island for her hands-on style of leadership. In Puerto Rico's hurricane-ravaged capital, it seems Carmen Yulin Cruz has been everywhere these days: handing out bags of ice, wading through chest-deep floodwaters, hugging people in need of comfort. In recent days she has gone before news cameras repeatedly, issued more emotional pleas for help and tweeted images of her helping islanders in the hurricane's aftermath, repeatedly emphasizing the slogan "One goal: saving lives."

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Ms. Cruz was asked about acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke's comment that the federal response to Hurricane Maria was "a good news story." Appearing on television in a black shirt with white letters that read, "HELP US, WE ARE DYING," Cruz argued that federal aid had been slow to reach Puerto Rico following Maria, which knocked out power to the entire island.

A graduate of Boston University and Carnegie Mellon, she is also a former member of the island's House of Representatives. She first grabbed headlines in 2012 when she ran against San Juan's three-term incumbent mayor, cobbling together a campaign committee in just three days after her party's original candidate dropped out. Despite being a virtual unknown for many, she cruised to a surprising win by securing the support of a coalition of left-leaning interests. In a U.S. territory whose relationship with the mainland is usually the single most prominent political issue, Cruz backs independence but is a member of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports maintaining the territorial status quo.

Critics have questioned Ms. Cruz's management style, noting that some early supporters, including people who occupied key positions, have resigned or been dismissed. She also took heat for offering a job to Puerto Rican independence militant Oscar Lopez Rivera, whose prison sentence was commuted in January by then-president Barack Obama. Mr. Rivera was released from prison in May after serving 35 years for his involvement with a group that claimed more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and '80s that killed or maimed dozens on the U.S. mainland.

(Return to top)

Sept. 30: A sign reading ‘no gas’ is seen at a service station in Morovis, Puerto Rico. RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

What next for Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico's rebuilding efforts promise to be a months-long slog back to some semblance of normal life. Mr. Trump's senior general leading military relief operations in Puerto Rico, Lieutenant General Jeff Buchanan, said they were clearing roads and getting more supplies to people, but recognized "it's still a long haul."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told CBS's Face the Nation the relief effort so far has been "slow footed, disorganized and not adequate."

The president, instead of tweeting against the mayor of San Juan who’s watching her people die and just made a plea for help, ought to roll up his sleeves and get to work here.

Also on CBS, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, urged an end to the political fingerpointing:

Every minute we spend in the political realm bickering with one another over who’s doing what, or who’s wrong, or who didn’t do right is a minute of energy and time that we’re not spending trying to get the response right.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello remains in good standing with Mr. Trump, earning plaudits in the president's tweets. He reported that fuel and food supplies had begun to arrive in Puerto Rico. "We still need to do much more," he said.

In an already devastating hurricane season, Maria alone could ultimately cause $15-billion to $30-billion (U.S.) in insured losses, including business interruption, according to risk modeling firm RMS. AIR Worldwide put the number at $40-billion to $85-billion. With another two months of the Atlantic hurricane season to go, 2017 could end up as the most expensive year ever for insurers and reinsurers, if the final tally exceeds the $143-billion in losses from 2011, the year a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Japan.

(Return to top)

MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Hell and high water: Floods are getting worse, failure to plan ahead is not an option In an era of climate change, extreme floods are the rule, not the exception, writes Ian Brown. But as the tragedies mount, why do we do so little to prepare for the rising water?