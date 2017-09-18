Trump’s UN debut: What he’s saying and what’s at stake

What's happening in New York

What Trump wants: In his first UN appearance as president, Mr. Trump spoke Monday at a U.S.-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member body. He accused the UN of being bogged down in “bureaucracy and mismanagement.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke at the meeting and echoed Mr. Trump’s appeal for a UN that can “live up to its full potential.”

The big speech: Mr. Trump's big moment comes Tuesday morning, when he delivers his first address to a session of the UN General Assembly. The annual gathering will be the first time world leaders will be in the same room and able to take the measure of Mr. Trump.

How we got here: Mr. Trump's UN appearance will put to the test some of the intensive foreign-policy briefings he received in "the Tank," a Pentagon meeting room where, over the summer, the President's national security team tried to persuade him of the merits of a robust American presence around the world. (Here's an in-depth report from Associated Press on how his crash course in American Power 101 unfolded.)

What Canada is doing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also addressing the General Assembly opening. Ahead of the gathering, his Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland, said Canada would be speaking up in New York on behalf of Rohingya Muslim refugees and the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

What does Trump think of the UN?

Mr. Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres both began their terms of office in January. ASSOCIATED PRESS AND REUTERS

Mr. Trump has softened his tone on the UN since taking office, telling ambassadors from UN Security Council member countries at a White House meeting this year that the UN has "tremendous potential." But as a candidate for president, Mr. Trump labelled the UN as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. Here's a collection of some of his past remarks on the global body.

April 24, 2017, remarks at lunch with U.N. Security Council ambassadors:

The United States, just one of 193 countries in the U.N., pays for 22 percent of the budget and almost 30 percent of the United Nations peacekeeping, which is unfair.

I also want to say to you that I have long felt the United Nations is an underperformer but has tremendous potential. There are those people that think it's an underperformer and will never perform.

Dec. 26, 2016:

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

March 21, 2016, American Israel Public Affairs Committee speech:

Which brings me to my next point, the utter weakness and incompetence of the United Nations. The United Nations is not a friend of democracy, it's not a friend to freedom, it's not a friend even to the United States of America where, as you know, it has its home. And it surely is not a friend to Israel.

Oct. 3, 2012:

The cheap 12 inch sq. marble tiles behind speaker at UN always bothered me. I will replace with beautiful large marble slabs if they ask me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2012

July 21, 2005, Senate committee hearing on renovation of UN headquarters:

I am a big fan, a very big fan of the United Nations and all it stands for. I cannot speak as to what has been happening over the last number of years because it certainly has not been good, but the concept of the United Nations and the fact that the United Nations is in New York is very important to me and very important to the world as far as I am concerned.

Who is Nikki Haley and what does she want?

President Donald Trump with Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Aug. 11, 2017. AL DRAGO/THE NEW YORK TIMES

At the UN, Mr. Trump will share the spotlight with his envoy Nikki Haley, who has emerged as the surprising public face of U.S. foreign policy.

Ms. Haley, the 45-year-old former South Carolina governor, has proven to be a high-profile member of Mr. Trump's administration, at times overshadowing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson despite her lack of previous foreign policy experience, diplomats say. On European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters she might replace Mr. Tillerson one day:

For the U.S., Nikki Haley is remarkable. It's hard to find in the Trump administration. It's someone who is very approachable and politically very assertive. I see her potentially taking over from Tillerson at some point. It's clear her long-term objective is the presidency.

Mr. Haley dismisses speculation she could replace Mr. Tillerson, who has at times publicly differed with Trump during the president's eight months in the White House. On Sunday, she told CNN that Mr. Tillerson is "not going anywhere and I continue to work well with him."

Ms. Haley arrived at the UN in January pledging to "take names" of allies who did not have Washington's back. Trump administration officials say the President, happy with her performance, views her as both tough and smart.

But the same time, she has been careful not to steal the limelight from Mr. Trump, to whom she credits any U.S. achievements at the United Nations. After the Security Council toughened sanctions on North Korea this month, she praised his "strong relationship" with his Chinese counterpart for the result.

What's at stake

An undated combination picture released from North Korea’s official news agency on Sept. 16, 2017, shows a launching drill of the Hwasong-12 rocket. Pyongyang’s missile tests and a nuclear detonation have triggered tougher sanctions on the nuclear state. KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

North Korea

North Korean diplomats will have a front-row seat in the General Assembly for Mr. Trump's speech on Tuesday, where he is expected to seek support for tough measures against Pyongyang over its recent nuclear test and missile program.

A week ago, the 15-member UN Security Council unanimously adopted its ninth sanctions resolution since 2006 over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. These were the toughest sanctions yet, but they stopped short of measures the Trump administration had been pushing for, such as completely cutting off the North's oil supply. Ms. Haley told CNN's State of the Union program on Sunday that Washington had "pretty much exhausted" its options on North Korea at the Security Council.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to meet separately with "concerned parties," including North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, on the sidelines of the 72nd General Assembly. "The solution can only be political. Military action could cause devastation on a scale that would take generations to overcome," Mr. Guterres warned on Wednesday.

Iran

Some leaders will also push Mr. Trump not to give up on a 2015 deal curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for a lifting of UN U.S. and European sanctions, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was time to "fix it – or cancel it."

The foreign ministers of Iran, the United States, Britain, Germany, Russia, China and France – the parties to the agreement – are due to meet on Wednesday ahead of an October deadline for Mr. Trump to tell Congress if he believes Tehran is sticking to what he has described as "the worst deal ever negotiated."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday his country would not be bullied by the United States and would react strongly to any "wrong move" by Washington on the nuclear deal.

Refugees scramble for donations in the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sept. 18, 2017. Nearly 400,000 Rohingya refugees have fled into Bangladesh since late August. ALLISON JOYCE/GETTY IMAGES

Refugees in Asia

While leaders and diplomats are also due to meet on longer-running crises including Libya, Syria, South Sudan, Mali, Central African Republic, Yemen and Iraq, a last-minute addition has been Myanmar, where the United Nations has branded violence against Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing."

Britain is due to host a ministerial meeting on Monday to seek a way to get Myanmar authorities to end a military offensive in the country's Rakhine state that has sent more than 400,000 minority Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh.

Four refugees stand outside Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens, New York: Abdi Iftin of Somalia, Uyen Nguyen of Vietnam, Eiman Ali of Somalia, born in Yemen, and Ghassan al-Chahada of Syria. MARY ALTAFFER/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Refugees in America

Mr. Trump speaks to the UN after facing weeks of criticism for his immigration and refugee policies, such as a plan to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program protecting young immigrants from deportation. The Trump administration has also issued travel bans on people from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees. (After various court challenges, the Supreme Court last week allowed the restrictive policy on refugees to remain temporarily. The justices will hear arguments on the bans Oct. 10.)

One group sought to draw attention to these issues in an unusual place on Saturday: Mr. Trump's childhood home in New York. The three-story Tudor-style home in Queens that Mr. Trump's father, Fred, built in 1940 is now a rental available on Airbnb that anyone can stay in for $725 a night. The international anti-poverty organization Oxfam rented it Saturday and invited four refugees to talk with journalists to draw attention to the refugee crisis.

Ghassan al-Chahada, 41, a Syrian refugee who arrived in the United States with his wife and three children in 2012, said his life changed when Mr. Trump signed the ban that barred people from Syria and five other countries from entering the United States. He thought about what he would say to the president:

I would advise him to remember, to think about how he felt when he slept in this bedroom. If he can stay in tune with who he was as a child, the compassion children have and the mercy, I would say he's a great person.

Climate change

Following Mr. Trump's announcement that the United States would withdraw from a landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, several high-level gatherings are planned on the sidelines of the General Assembly to bolster the deal.

"Climate change is a serious threat," Mr. Guterres told reporters. "Hurricanes and floods around the world remind us that extreme weather events are expected to become more frequent and severe, due to climate change."

The UN gathering comes after a weekend of confusion over the Trump administration's next move on the Paris agreement. U.S. officials attended a meeting in Montreal on Saturday of ministers from more than 30 of the Paris signatories. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Trump administration officials said the United States would not pull out of the agreement and had offered to re-engage in the deal. But Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster dismissed the report as inaccurate. "He's out of the Paris climate accord," he told Fox News Sunday.

Then on Sunday, Mr. Tillerson, signalling a shift in tone, told CBS's Face The Nation that the United States might remain in the agreement "under the right conditions."

Trump's goal: A scaled-down UN

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

The United States is the largest contributor to the UN budget, reflecting its position as the world's largest economy. It pays 25 per cent of the UN's regular operating budget and over 28 per cent of the separate peacekeeping budget — a level of spending that Mr. Trump has complained is unfair.

The Trump administration is conducting a review of the UN's 16 far-flung peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year. Cutting their costs and making them more effective is a top priority for Haley.

The U.S. has asked member nations to sign a declaration on U.N. reforms, and more than 120 have done so. At a Monday meeting on the reform package, Mr. Trump chastised the institution but said the United States would "pledge to be partners in your work" in order to make the UN "a more effective force" for peace across the globe. Mr. Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, also spoke at the reform meeting and said he shared Mr. Trump's vision for a less wasteful UN to "live up to its full potential."

With reports from The New York Times News Service and The Canadian Press



