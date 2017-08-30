 Skip to main content

Turkey protests U.S. indictment against security personnel involved in brawl

A police officer pushes a man away from protesters in this still image captured from video footage during a violent clash outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, on May 16, 2017.

Turkey has complained to the United States over the indictment of Turkish security guards involved in a brawl during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington this year.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, over the brawl between protesters and Erdogan's security personnel in May.

"We are protesting in the strongest terms that a biased indictment is accepted. Our reaction to the topic has also been conveyed to the U.S. ambassador to Ankara," the Turkish foreign ministry statement said.

Eleven people were hurt in what Washington's police chief described as a brutal attack on peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during Erdogan's visit.

