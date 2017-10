Two Ontario teens died in car crash fleeing police: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says two people killed Thursday when a car that was being chased by police slammed into a transport truck were teens from southwestern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle of Cambridge, Ont., and 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt of London, Ont., were killed when their car hit the truck head-on in rural Hamilton.

The SIU says the teens were known to each other.

Investigators say a car was being followed by Waterloo regional police and collided head-on with a transport truck on Highway 6, killing the male driver and a female passenger.

Waterloo police previously said the force got a call Thursday morning from a concerned citizen reporting the possible abduction of a woman from Cambridge, Ont., -- but when police tried to pull the vehicle over, it didn't stop.

They say police pursued the car and a short time later, it slammed into a truck, killing the two occupants of the car.

The truck driver wasn't injured.

Police have not said whether the reports that a woman was abducted were substantiated.

The SIU was called in to investigate, as it is whenever there are reports involving police where there has been death or serious injury.