 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

UN human-rights boss urges U.S. Congress to give ‘Dreamers’ legal status

UN human-rights boss urges U.S. Congress to give ‘Dreamers’ legal status

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights arrives at the 36th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 11, 2017.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA
Reuters

The top U.N. human rights official voiced concern on Monday at the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program for immigrants who arrived illegally as children and urged the U.S. Congress to give them lasting legal status in the country.

Referring to a move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months, affecting nearly 800,000 young migrants known as "Dreamers," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva:

"I hope Congress will now act to provide former DACA beneficiaries with durable legal status. I am disturbed by the increase in detentions and deportations of well-established and law-abiding immigrants."

Story continues below advertisement

Video: States sue over Trump's 'outrageous' DACA rollback (The Associated Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.