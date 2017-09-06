 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

United will not face fines after passenger dragging incident: official

United will not face fines after passenger dragging incident: official

FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The U.S. Transportation Department told United Continental Holdings Inc it would not face fines after a 69-year-old passenger was dragged from a flight at Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport after he refused to give up his seat to make room for a crew member, a official confirmed Wednesday.

David J. Phillip, File/AP Photo

WASHINGTON
Reuters

The U.S. Transportation Department told United Continental Holdings Inc it would not face fines after a 69-year-old passenger was dragged from a flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after he refused to give up his seat to make room for a crew member, a official confirmed Wednesday.

The Transportation Department notified United in a May 12 letter of its decision, according to a letter made public on Wednesday by a passenger advocacy group, Flyers Rights. The Transportation Department said in its letter that it had found United did not comply with all aspects of the government's rule on overselling seats.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Video: Garneau says air travel bill addresses compensation for overbooked flights (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨