U.S. ban on citizen travel to North Korea takes effect

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters during a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray (unseen) at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2017. A ban on U.S. travel to North Korea, announced by Mr. Tillerson in July after the death of American student Otto Warmbier, took effect Friday.

AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS

Josh Lederman
Washington
The Associated Press

A U.S. ban on Americans travelling to North Korea took effect Friday amid concerns about the fate of those who have been detained there in the past. The U.S. said its citizens can start applying for exceptions, but few will be granted.

The ban, announced by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in July after the death of American student Otto Warmbier following his release from North Korea, makes U.S. passports invalid for travel to the North.

Americans who have a valid reason to travel to the North can still go under "extremely limited" circumstances, the State Department said, adding that applicants must prove their trip is in the U.S. national interest. Professional journalists assigned to collect information for public consumption about North Korea might be eligible, along with Red Cross representatives on officially sponsored missions. Humanitarian workers also could receive exemptions.

In new details released Friday about the exemption process, the State Department said applicants must email or mail a statement explaining why their trip serves the national interest, along with documentation to substantiate it. Applicants must also send a copy of their identification and contact information.

The State Department will notify applicants whether they've been deemed eligible or not. Those granted exceptions will receive a letter they can use to obtain a Special Validation Passport for a single trip to North Korea. For those denied, there is no appeal.

The ban comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent provocations, including unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile tests and other launches. The Trump administration and Kim Jong Un's government have been trading angry words and threats of military action, though tensions have calmed slightly in the past few weeks.

Under the law, Americans who violate the ban could face a fine and up to 10 years in prison for a first offence. The State Department has emphasized the possibility that those who violate the ban would have their passports revoked.

