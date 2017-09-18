Democrats urge full review of Republicans’ last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare

Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress on Monday demanded that lawmakers wait to find out the budgetary and health-care impacts of a new, last-ditch legislative effort by Republicans to repeal Obamacare before voting on it.

In their long-running war on former President Barack Obama's signature health-care law, Senate Republicans are now proposing to replace it with a system that would give states money in block grants to run their own health-care programs.

Drafted by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, the bill was introduced last week. Graham and Cassidy said they were close to securing the votes needed for passage, but the bill's outlook was uncertain.

If approved, it would replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known informally as Obamacare, which Republicans have long seen as government overreach into the health-care business.

The Graham-Cassidy measure has revived a fight that many in Washington thought was over when an Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill flopped in the Senate in July, humiliating Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump.

The Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan fiscal analysis unit of Congress, said Monday it will make a preliminary assessment of the bill's impact next week. But it said it won't be able to estimate the impact on the deficit or changes in insurance coverage or premiums for several weeks.

Worried Democrats seized on the statement to urge Republicans to wait for a full CBO score before holding a vote.

"Have the courage and decency to wait for a CBO score," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Monday. The House of Representatives is on a break this week.

Schumer called Graham-Cassidy a "Frankenstein monster of a bill" that would be costly for some states. He said Democrats would use every procedural tool to slow or stop its passage.

Stock prices fell for small hospital chains that have high corporate debt loads and that likely would be hurt under the plan's probable decrease in government payments for patients.

Community Health Systems fell 37 cents, or 5 per cent, to $7.24 and Tenet Healthcare was off 98 cents, or 6 per cent, at $15.76 in late afternoon trading.

A delay to wait for a CBO analysis is something Republicans can ill afford since in two weeks Senate procedural rules will make it much more difficult for them to advance the legislation.

A special parliamentary procedure that would allow the bill to move forward in the Senate with only 51 votes will expire in two weeks. After that, it would need 60 votes, like most Senate legislation. Republicans have a slim 52-vote Senate majority.

Trump has been telephoning members of Congress in recent days urging action on dismantling Obamacare.

McConnell has not promised to bring Graham-Cassidy to the floor for a vote, but he asked CBO for a quick assessment of it.

Not all the Senate's conservatives back the bill. Senator Rand Paul said it did not go far enough to repeal Obamacare.

Republican senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, all of whom voted against the last Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, were said by aides to be undecided on the latest proposal.

But if it can get through the Senate, it may have a chance in the House of Representatives, also run by Republicans.

Past Republican proposals to dismantle Obamacare have been hampered, in part, by CBO estimates that showed the bills would have left millions more Americans without health insurance.

Obama's health-care reform provided health benefits to 20 million Americans. Since its passage, Republicans have sought to undermine it. But the party has failed to repeal Obamacare or enact a replacement system, despite controlling the Senate, the House and the White House since the November 2016 elections.