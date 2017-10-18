Sessions refuses to discuss Trump conversations on Russia at hearing

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions refused on Wednesday to answer lawmakers' questions about his discussions with President Donald Trump on Russia and denied lying to Congress about his own contacts with Russians during the 2016 election campaign.

"I conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time regarding the campaign," Sessions said during questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In often testy exchanges, Sessions repeatedly declined to discuss his conversations with Trump, who faces an investigation into possible collusion between his campaign team and Russian officials who interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

His refusals were likely to feed congressional Democrats' frustration with the administration over what they say is its inadequate co-operation with investigations into the Trump campaign's dealings with Russia.

Sessions also said in his testimony that he has not been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in connection with his investigation.

Russia has denied interfering in the U.S. election and Trump has said there was no collusion.