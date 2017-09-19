 Skip to main content

Three Democratic members of Congress arrested at protest outside Trump Tower

Congressman Raul Grijalva, Speaker of the New York City Council Melissa Mark-Viverito alongside Congressman Adriano Espaillat (not pictured) and Congressman Luis Gutierrez (not pictured), sit on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower during a rally to demand that U.S. President Donald Trump work with Congress to pass a clean DREAM Act on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, on Sept. 19, 2017.

DARREN ORNITZ/REUTERS

NEW YORK
The Associated Press

Three Democratic members of Congress have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges at a protest outside Trump Tower.

U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, of Arizona; Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois; and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on New York's Fifth Avenue on Tuesday and refused to move.

The lawmakers were handcuffed and led away. Police say they were issued desk appearance tickets and released.

The protesters were demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Protest organizers said before the event the lawmakers planned to get arrested.

President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday. The Republican was scheduled to stay at Trump Tower afterward but wasn't present for the protest.

