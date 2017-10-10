 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Trump calls for tax law changes for NFL over protests

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 6, 2017.

Evan Vucci/AP

Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON
Reuters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for changes to U.S. tax law affecting the National Football League, fueling a feud with the league and its players over protests that he says disrespect the nation.

"Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

