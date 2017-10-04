How will Trump comfort Las Vegas today? A guide to his visit

The basics

It is a “very sad day,” U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday as he prepared to reckon with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and meet with survivors and law enforcement officials.

The President told reporters before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects and meeting with police who have done a “fantastic job in a very short time.”



Mr. Trump also said authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

The President's day

Mr. Trump was due to arrive in Las Vegas around 12:30 p.m. (ET). He is to be joined by first lady Melania Trump. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he and Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, also would make the trip.

Briana Calderon, middle, and Cinthya Olbera pray at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 3, 2017. MARK RALSTON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The shooting: What you need to know

What happened: On Sunday night, a gunman killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas mass shooting: What we know so far Get caught up on The Globe's full coverage of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

Who was killed: The victims came from all walks of life and parts of the country, and beyond, to attend the concert in Las Vegas that night. Four Canadians were among the dead: Jessica Klymchuk of Alberta, Jordan McIldoon of B.C., Calla Medig of Jasper, Alta. and Tara Roe Smith of Okotoks, Alta.

Family, friends of four Canadian victims share their losses Four Canadians have been confirmed dead in the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip. This is what we know about them.

Why it was so deadly: Shooting from a nearby hotel room, 32 storeys up, gunman Stephen Paddock used modified semi-automatic weapons that could fire as fully automatic, spraying the crowd with bullets.

Las Vegas shooting renews focus on gun control in Nevada It's legal to openly carry a gun almost anywhere in Nevada, with the exception of some public buildings such as airports and schools, Joe Friesen explains.

Mr. Trump's initial response: The President gave a news conference the day after the shooting where he called it an "act of pure evil." On Tuesday, departing the White House for a trip to hurricane-afflicted Puerto Rico, Mr. Trump called the Las Vegas gunman "demented" and a "very, very sick individual." Asked about gun laws, the president said: "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

Trump’s full Oct. 2 statement on Las Vegas mass shooting 4:56

The comforter-in-chief: Trump vs. Obama

Comforting Americans after deadly shootings was a constant and beleaguering challenge for Mr. Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. After the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, he pressed for "meaningful action" to prevent more mass shootings, introducing several executive actions on gun control in the years that followed. Other speeches on gun control moved him to tears.

Video Watch a supercut of Obama’s increasingly frustrated public statements on gun violence 2:23

Mr. Obama's last major act as comforter-in-chief was in June, 2017, after the attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Killing 49 people, the attack was the deadliest one in recent U.S. history before the Las Vegas shooting. Here is an excerpt from Mr. Obama's June 12 speech:

Today marks the most deadly shooting in American history. The shooter was apparently armed with a handgun and a powerful assault rifle. This massacre is therefore a further reminder of how easy it is for someone to get their hands on a weapon that lets them shoot people in a school, or in a house of worship, or in a movie theatre, or in a nightclub. And we have to decide if that's the kind of country we want to be. And to actively do nothing is a decision as well.

Mr. Trump, then still a candidate in the Republican primaries, responded to Pulse by boasting about his views on "radical Islamic terrorism" and, in a speech the day after, pressed for a "Muslim ban" that would later take shape as his ban on immigration and travel from a list of Muslim-majority countries.

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

Later, as president, Mr. Trump took similar tacks when responding to acts of terrorism and violence abroad. In June, he responded to a terrorist attack in London to promote his travel ban and criticize London Mayor Sadiq Khan, to the consternation of British politicians:

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol and a column of American flags standing at half-staff on Oct. 3, 2017. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds after the Las Vegas shooting. MANUEL BALCE CENETA/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Meanwhile, back in Washington

Republican leaders are making clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas. They refused to entertain Democratic demands to expand background checks for gun purchases and tighten restrictions on semi-automatic weapons, but also shelved their own House bill that would have loosened access to gun silencers.

"I think it's premature to be discussing legislative solutions, if there are any," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday. House Speaker Paul Ryan said there is no plan for the House to act soon on the silencer bill, which a Republican-led House committee backed last month. The bill's sponsor, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, said it would help hunters protect their hearing.

The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms and fear any challenge to their fealty.

