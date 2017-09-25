Trump’s new, new travel ban: What’s different from the others, and what’s not

Which countries are affected by the latest ban?

On Sept. 24, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to limit travel from a handful of countries. Whereas his previous orders sought to block all travel from the listed countries temporarily, this one is indefinite and imposes different restrictions for different countries. Here's what those restrictions look like:



Suspends all visas

Suspends business and tourist visas

Allows student visas only

Allows visas except for select government officials

Allows visas, but with extra screening Country Immigrant visas Non-immigrant visas Chad Iran Libya North Korea Syria Venezuela Yemen Somalia



Three countries – Chad, North Korea and Venezuela – have been added to the list since Mr. Trump's last executive order from March 6 (more on that below), and another country, Sudan, was removed entirely.

The Venezuelan restrictions are focused on government officials that the Trump administration blamed for the socialist country's slide into economic disarray, including officials from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service and their immediate families.

In the case of North Korea, where the suspension was sweeping and applied to both immigrants and non-immigrants, officials said it was hard for the United States to validate the identity of someone coming from North Korea or to find out if that person was a threat.

But travel restrictions on the North Asian country, already under severe sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program, would be largely symbolic: Most or all of the North Koreans living in the United States are based at the country's diplomatic mission to the United Nations. North Korea does not allow its ordinary citizens to travel abroad except in special cases, like to work in overseas jobs that bring in foreign currency or to participate in international sporting events.

How will this ban be rolled out?

The new restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. (ET) on Oct. 18. To limit confusion, valid visas will not be revoked as a result of the proclamation. The order also permits, but does not guarantee, case-by-case waivers for citizens of the affected countries.

Unlike Mr. Trump's previous orders, there is no end date specified, though the proclamation says the Homeland Security chief can ask the president to remove countries from the list if he, the Secretary of State and the Attorney-General agree they should.

How does this affect Canadians?

As with the previous ban, dual nationals from the affected countries can travel as usual with a passport from a country not on the list, so Canadian dual citizens are unaffected.

Why are they doing this?

The measures help fulfill a campaign promise Mr. Trump made to tighten U.S. immigration procedures and align with his "America First" foreign policy vision. The White House portrayed the restrictions as consequences for countries that did not meet new requirements for vetting of immigrants and issuing of visas. Those requirements were shared in July with foreign governments, which had 50 days to make improvements if needed, the White House said.

A number of countries made improvements by enhancing the security of travel documents or the reporting of passports that were lost or stolen. Others did not, sparking the restrictions.

Critics have accused the Republican president of discriminating against Muslims in violation of constitutional guarantees of religious liberty, breaking existing U.S. immigration law and stoking religious hatred. During his campaign, Mr. Trump, called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

North Korea and Venezuela – mostly Buddhist/Confucianist and Catholic, respectively – are the first two non-Muslim-majority countries on the list, but Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, suggested this was a smokescreen for he said what was clearly a Muslim ban:

The fact that Trump has added North Korea – with few visitors to the U.S. – and a few government officials from Venezuela doesn’t obfuscate the real fact that the administration’s order is still a Muslim ban. President Trump’s original sin of targeting Muslims cannot be cured by throwing other countries onto his enemies list.

June 26, 2017: International passengers arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport after the U.S. Supreme Court let parts of Mr. Trump’s March 6 travel ban go into effect. JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN/REUTERS

Which ban is which

Mr. Trump has been pushing for a travel ban in some form or another since January. Here's how his plan has changed over the past few months.

The Jan. 27 order

What it did: His initial travel ban affected seven countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen), barring entry from citizens of those countries for 90 days and suspending all refugees from all countries for 180 days. The order came without warning on a Friday night, leaving travellers stranded in the United States and sowing confusion about whether those with dual citizenship with countries not on the list, such as Canada, would be affected. (The State Department and Homeland Security initially said they were, but then the Trump administration said they were exempt.)

What happened to it: The order was struck down in district and appeal-court rulings and then Mr. Trump issued a new order that superceded it.

Story continues below advertisement

The March 6 order

What it did: Mr. Trump's revised order was broadly similar to the first, but removed Iraq from the banned list and gave an advanced warning for when it would take effect. It also more explicitly outlined that dual nationals, existing U.S. citizens and permanent residents weren't affected.

What happened to it: Again, lower courts struck down the policy, but this time the Justice Department pressed the issue to the Supreme Court. The court was set to hear arguments about it on Oct. 18, a few weeks after the 90-day travel ban expired on Sept. 25.

The 'bona fide' proviso

What it did: In June, the Supreme Court issued a decision that let Mr. Trump's March 6 order go ahead, but exempted visitors from it if they had a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with some person or entity in the United States, understood to mean a family relationship or an authorized job or study program. Further court decisions and State Department guidelines tinkered with the definition of "bona fide" a lot over the summer; grandparents, for instance, were initially not "bona fide" enough, but it was later decided that they were.)

What happened to it: The Supreme Court was set to hear new arguments about this ban in October, but with the new Sept. 25 proclamation, they might decide to skip a decision on the March 6 policy because isn't in effect any more.

What about refugees?

The Sept. 25 proclamation doesn't address the temporary ban on refugee admissions, which expires on Oct. 24.

Mr. Trump's refugee policies and travel bans have been cited as the driving forces behind a rise in U.S. border crossings by asylum seekers who want refugee status in Canada. Under 2004's Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States, refugees who've been rejected in one country are prevented from seeking asylum in the other. This means that, if asylum seekers show up at official border crossings, authorities will turn them back. But the deal doesn't cover people who cross unofficially – so-called "irregular migration" – and then claim asylum once they're in Canada.



Follow asylum seekers on a cold journey to Manitoba On the third weekend of February, Justin Giovannetti and photographer Ian Willms followed 22 asylum seekers who crossed the American border into Canada near the town of Emerson, Man.

Feb. 19, 2017: People carry posters in New York’s Times Square at a rally against Mr. Trump’s original travel ban. ANDRES KUDACKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The legal saga: How we got here, and what could happen next

Critics have accused Trump of overstepping his legal authority and violating the U.S. Constitution's protections against religious bias each time he has ordered new travel restrictions. His first two executive orders were struck down by lower federal courts, and the Supreme Court – which allowed a limited version of the March 6 order to go ahead over the summer – was supposed to hear oral arguments about the March 6 order on Oct. 10.

A decision on that issue would be consequential not just for Mr. Trump but also future presidents who would be bound by it. But with the March 6 travel restrictions expiring, the court now has an easy way out because it could simply say that the case is no longer a live issue and therefore, in legal parlance, moot.

How U.S. courts work: A map of the battlefield over Trump’s first immigration ban The conflict between states, district courts and appeals courts over Donald Trump’s executive order showed the decentralized U.S. legal system in action.

If state governments or civil rights groups challenge the Sept. 25 proclamation as they did the previous bans, it could stand a better chance of holding up in court, scholars and other experts told Reuters news agency. Saikrishna Prakash, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, suggested in an e-mail to Reuters that the new proclamation would be less vulnerable to legal attack because it is the result of a months-long analysis of foreign vetting procedures by U.S. officials:

The greater the sense that the policy reflects a considered, expert judgment, the less the temptation [by courts] to second-guess the executive. It looks less like a matter of prejudice or a desire to fulfill a campaign promise.

While new claims of religious discrimination might be harder to press, experts said challengers could potentially argue that the expanded ban violates the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, which forbids the government from discriminating based on an individual's nationality when issuing visas. "Congress decided that it didn't want an immigration system that played favorites among countries," said Margo Schlanger, a University of Michigan Law School professor.

Jeffrey Gorsky, the former chief of the legal advisory division at the U.S. State Department's Visa Office, said the new ban could be viewed as overly broad in whom it applies to, keeping out all manner of people from those countries "with no evidence of adverse affect on U.S. interests."

With reports from Evan Annett and The New York Times News Service

